New Research from EMA Finds that CMDB Use is on the Rise as it Remains Fundamental to IT Service

CMDB use is critical in multi-cloud environments and is on the rise for 50% of organizations surveyed in a new study based on a research panel of global IT leaders

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA™), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its new research report, "CMDB today: myths, mistakes, and mastery" authored by Valerie O'Connell, research director covering digital service execution at EMA.

Despite speculation that the rise of cloud cuts the relevance of CMDB, EMA experience and field research consistently find the opposite to be true. This EMA research found that CMDB use is central to major functions for almost all survey participants. Many noted that CMDB use is increasing in importance for automation of complex processes. EMA undertook this research to understand the disconnect.

For starters, CMDB 2023 is not the same as its early implementations. The high-velocity world it lives in today is vastly different from that of its introduction with ITIL v2 in 2001, marked by changing combinations of multi-cloud alongside enduring on-premises applications and hybrid infrastructure.

Cloud does not render CMDB irrelevant. In fact, the complexity, criticality, and dynamic nature of cloud increase the need for CMDB-like functionality. When microservices and container architectures or applications are deployed across multiple clouds in volatile combinations, capturing the configuration items and their relationships becomes immensely more difficult and arguably more important than ever. IT needs a centralized way to track the sprawl of components to address security, threat assessment, compliance, cost management/cloud billing, and performance management complete with troubleshooting.

Some of the findings from the report include:

Organizations with complex, hybrid environments report increasing use of CMDB at a rate of 75% vs. a 55% average

CMDB update frequencies vary: 24% update in real time, 20% daily+, 41% weekly+, and 10% monthly

Automation, AI/ML, and AIOps exert a high impact on CMDB accuracy, update frequency, number of use cases, and value delivered to the enterprise

Fifty-five percent of research participants state that CMDB is used for IoT in their enterprise

Ultimately, CMDB use is on the rise because it serves critical functions in a world where IT service crosses clouds, containers, mainframes, and microservices in a complex brew of technologies and change. It is also on the rise because the benefits it can deliver are a direct map to IT's top goals, which the report maps out in detail.

Other topics the report covers include:

CMDB ownership

CMDB attributes

Security

CMDB technologies, including automation, AI/ML, AIOps, and discovery and dependency mapping

CMDB uses and value

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "CMDB today: myths, mistakes, and mastery."

EMA will discuss highlights from the report during the free August 15 webinar, "CMDB in cloud times: myths, mistakes, and mastery."

ServiceNow sponsored this independent research report.

