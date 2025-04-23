New Research from GreyNoise Intelligence Flags Resurgence of Older Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

"Resurgence is a serious risk — some of the bugs we studied go dark for years before suddenly being exploited," said Bob Rudis, VP of Data Science at GreyNoise Intelligence. Post this

"Resurgence is a serious risk — some of the bugs we studied go dark for years before suddenly being exploited," said Bob Rudis, VP of Data Science at GreyNoise Intelligence. "These vulnerabilities rarely make news headlines. Instead, they are older flaws that were likely deprioritized years ago, but quietly became relevant again as attacker interest returned."

To better understand the nature of resurgent vulnerabilities, GreyNoise analyzed a dataset of known-exploited vulnerabilities in internet-exposed systems published between 2010 and 2020. These vulnerabilities were then categorized based on their resurgence patterns. Key findings from the research include:

Resurgent vulnerabilities fall into three distinct behavioral categories: Utility, Periodic, and Black Swan. Each category has unique exploitation patterns, with Black Swan being the most unpredictable.

Over half of the top exploited resurgent CVEs and nearly 70% of Black Swan vulnerabilities affect edge technologies, such as routers and VPNs – the very technologies attackers use for initial access and persistence.

Some CVEs are first exploited years after disclosure, creating long-standing blind spots in many patching programs.

Resurgent exploitation often arrives without warning, underscoring the need for adaptive patch management and dynamic blocking strategies that account for dormant but dangerous vulnerabilities.

Government and private threat intelligence providers have reported state-sponsored exploitation of old vulnerabilities. GreyNoise continues to observe widespread opportunistic activity against many of the same flaws.

With a global network of sensors emulating thousands of perimeter assets, GreyNoise specializes in observing, analyzing, and classifying internet activity in near real time. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid tracks attacker behaviors by monitoring interactions between threat actors and its deception sensors. Unlike threat intelligence providers that collect data from traditional sources, GreyNoise's threat intelligence is entirely generated from the interaction between attackers and these sensors. This ensures that the intelligence is always near real-time and verifiable.

To request a copy of the GreyNoise report "A Blindspot in Cyber Defense: How Resurgent Vulnerabilities Jeopardize Organizational Security," please visit: https://www.greynoise.io/resources/how-resurgent-vulnerabilities-jeopardize-organizational-security.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence about perimeter attacks. This allows organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The Greynoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

