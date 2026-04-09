New Research from Lexicon Branding Finds Most Consumers Don't Notice -- or Care About -- a Company's URL Extension

"The data confirms what we've observed across hundreds of engagements: the right name, one that is strategically sound and distinctive enough to own in culture, matters far more than the characters after the dot." Post this

Key Findings

Consumers rarely notice the URL. Only 28% of respondents say they often or always pay attention to a website's URL extension. Among Gen Z, that figure is even lower at 25%. Less than half of consumers type a full URL when visiting a site.

Alternative extensions don't deter visitors. Consumers are no more likely to avoid a .io or .co site than a .com site. When noticed, extensions like .io and .ai signal modernity and innovation rather than a lack of credibility.

Trust isn't driven by the domain. Consumer trust levels are consistent across .com, .org, .net, .co, and .ai. Respondents cited website design, reviews, social proof, and brand familiarity as the primary drivers of trust — not the domain extension.

URL modifiers don't hurt. A majority of consumers (51%) are equally likely to visit a modified URL such as getbrand.com or brandhq.com, consistent with the experience of companies like Peloton (onepeloton.com), which has operated with a modified domain since launch.

A .com doesn't guarantee perceived credibility. Consumers are split on whether a .com makes a brand feel more established. Forty-two percent don't remember the extension of sites they visit regularly. Credibility is driven by search presence, product experience, and media coverage — not the domain.

"We've seen companies spend seven figures on a domain while underinvesting in the name itself — the single most important brand asset they own," said David Placek, founder and CEO of Lexicon Branding. "The data confirms what we've observed across hundreds of engagements: the right name, one that is strategically sound and distinctive enough to own in culture, matters far more than the characters after the dot. Domain strategy is a real consideration, but it should never come at the expense of the right name."

The research arrives as the broader landscape of brand discovery is shifting. Search engines, AI-powered answer engines, social media, and word of mouth now drive the majority of brand discovery, reducing the frequency with which consumers type URLs directly. Recent analysis of over 4,000 Y Combinator and Techstars startups shows that non-traditional domains — including .ai, .io, and .co — are gaining share, with startups using non-.com extensions 57% more likely to secure an exact brand-name match in their domain.

Methodology

The research was conducted in February 2026 with a sample of 200 gen pop consumers, balanced demographically. Full findings are available at www.lexiconbranding.com.

About Lexicon Branding

Founded in 1982, Lexicon Branding is a brand language firm based in Sausalito, California. Lexicon has created names for some of the most recognized brands in the world, including Vercel, Azure, Pentium, BlackBerry, Swiffer, Sonos, Impossible Foods, and many more. For over four decades, the Lexicon team has combined linguistic expertise with strategic rigor to help companies find the right name — not just a good one. Learn more at www.lexiconbranding.com.

Media Contact

Dori Busell, Lexicon Branding, 1 9176893415, [email protected], www.lexiconbranding.com

SOURCE Lexicon Branding