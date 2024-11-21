New Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group and the ISSA Reveals a Crisis in Leadership as the Cybersecurity Profession Grows Increasingly Difficult

This year's research follows a consistent pattern: Organizations with a strong cybersecurity culture that empower the CISO and collaborate with & support the cybersecurity staff can improve security efficacy & efficiency and create a harmonious & healthy work environment for cybersecurity teams. Post this

"While cybersecurity professionals remain dedicated to the mission at hand, they continue to fight an uphill battle," stated Jon Oltsik, analyst emeritus at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group and the author of the report. "The good news is that this year's research follows a consistent pattern: Organizations with a strong cybersecurity culture that empower the CISO and collaborate with and support the cybersecurity staff can not only improve security efficacy and efficiency but also create a harmonious and healthy work environment for cybersecurity teams."

Highlights of the research findings include:

A career in cybersecurity can be difficult as challenges continue to grow. In fact, 65% of respondents believe that working as a cybersecurity professional has become more difficult over the past two years, and most state their job is stressful at least half the time. The top sources of cybersecurity practitioners' angst include an increase in cybersecurity complexity and workload, a growing attack surface leading to more cyber-threats, and an increasingly complex regulatory compliance landscape. The most stressful aspects of the profession cited are an overwhelming workload, working with disinterested business managers, and lack of security oversight in IT projects. Due to high job stress, two-thirds of cybersecurity professionals are actively considering leaving their current job, while more than one-third are contemplating leaving the cybersecurity profession entirely.

Job satisfaction goes beyond compensation and is tied to organizational culture and leadership. Fewer than half of cybersecurity professionals said they are very satisfied with their current role a cause for concern considering the global cybersecurity skills shortage. This study found that cybersecurity job satisfaction is driven by business leadership commitment to strong cybersecurity, financial compensation, and other types of support and financial incentives. The emphasis on cybersecurity leadership reflects the importance of a strong cybersecurity culture. Unfortunately, nearly three-quarters of cybersecurity professionals have had at least one job where the organization didn't understand or fund cybersecurity well. And nearly half of respondents state that the lack of leadership commitment to cybersecurity has led them to consider leaving the field.

Investing in culture and training can prevent avoidable cyber-risks and improve organizations' cybersecurity programs. In a progressive organization with an advanced culture, cybersecurity is everyone's job. However, only 35% of respondents said they work at an organization with an advanced culture of shared responsibility. Cybersecurity professionals state that investing in appropriate resources, additional training for cybersecurity and IT professionals, and creating a better cybersecurity culture throughout the organization are vital to program improvement.

The global cybersecurity skills shortage continues to impact the majority of organizations as companies lag in effective responses and human resources (HR) mishandles recruiting. Sixty-five percent of organizations claim to be impacted by the cybersecurity skills shortage, and alarmingly, 37% of survey respondents believe the cybersecurity skills shortage has worsened over the past two years. Persistent skills shortages contribute to an increased workload for the cybersecurity team, an inability to fully learn or utilize some cybersecurity technologies to their full potential, and a high burnout and/or attrition rate among staff, according to respondents. Along with a shortage of qualified candidates, nearly half of respondents believe that their HR department mismanages recruiting and hiring from a limited number of strong candidates. Thirty-nine percent of respondents state that HR and recruiters need to be better educated on cybersecurity needs to effectively target recruitment efforts.

CISO success hinges on top-notch leadership and communication skills. Respondents state that mastering communications and leadership skills is paramount for CISOs to thrive in their roles and drive meaningful cybersecurity outcomes for their organizations. This success also demands a strong relationship between security and business executives; however, the study found that nearly one in four CISOs don't interact with executives or boards of directors as much as they should. Many boards and leadership teams remain content with the status quo and are not getting involved in cybersecurity beyond supporting basic protections.

"ISSA firmly believes that organizations must prioritize building strong leadership within their cybersecurity departments to address the increasing levels of stress and broad range of challenges facing cybersecurity professionals. At the same time, ISSA hopes enterprises invest in a culture that embraces strong security principles, supports cybersecurity teams, and empowers cybersecurity professionals to ensure better outcomes in both security and retention," stated Jimmy Sanders, president, ISSA International. "At ISSA, we are dedicated to advancing these conversations and driving change for a healthier, more resilient cybersecurity workforce."

The Life and Times of Cybersecurity Professionals (Volume 7) is available for free download on the ESG website and ISSA website.

