New Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group Finds Generative AI Continues to Accelerate, Reaching Mass-Market Adoption Tipping Point

GenAI, which uses algorithms trained on huge amounts of data collected from diverse sources to generate information based on user inputs, grew into mainstream awareness in late 2022. Today, the GenAI market reflects classic signals of a market-disrupting technology characterized by rapid innovation, unsettled use cases, and a chaotic market ecosystem. Surprisingly, it also shows a few mature market signals, particularly in operational approaches. According to the study:

The majority of respondents' ambitions with GenAI include AI agents, innovation and creativity gains, and transformational customer service. Over two-thirds are considering AI agents for specific use cases or plan to extensively integrate AI agents into various operations aspects, representing a significant opportunity for AI vendors to target these requirements with capabilities and services.

There is a clear indicator of a preference for developing in-house expertise, with 77% of organizations seeing value in training their own GenAI models, However, more than half of respondents say they are likely to consider vendors/suppliers that incorporate GenAI in their products/services—a signal that many organizations are considering which GenAI capabilities should represent core capabilities versus tasks and applications that are better outsourced.

Early adopters appear to understand the risk associated with GenAI, and organizations are taking steps to develop formal policies and programs for responsible use of AI. For example, 30% of organizations have such policies in place, while another 37% have limited policies but are actively developing governance frameworks.

"What we are learning from organizations who have put GenAI into production is extremely revealing," said Mark Beccue, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Generative AI has reached a compelling point reflecting classic technology disruption signals, such as unsettled use cases and limited best practices. But at the same time, the market is showing a remarkable ability to quickly adopt critical operational approaches, such as responsible AI policies and frameworks, GenAI lifecycle management, and even a shift in budget ownership from IT to business units. As more organizations test the waters with GenAI, the vast majority are going to need help somewhere along this new journey, whether to support business plans and strategy, identify use cases, find technology providers and partners, or scale usage throughout the organization."

