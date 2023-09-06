New Research Indicates 48% of Asset Managers and Hedge Funds Currently Have Digital Assets Under Management

It's clear from the research that there is significant and growing institutional commitment to digital assets, and an ongoing need for digital asset data, analytics, and insights to fuel their success in the asset class Tweet this

Key findings from the research include:

Almost half (48%) of asset managers and hedge funds surveyed actively have digital assets under management.

25% of firms have a specific digital assets strategy, and an additional 13% plan to launch one within the next two years.

44% expect that DA will be a growing business line over the next three to five years.

Overall, the research shows asset managers and hedge funds are optimistic about the growth opportunity of the digital asset class as well as the commercial opportunity to manage more diverse portfolios and build new investment products. Study participants expect digital AUM to increase over the next five years, with more than four in ten projecting growth of more than 10%. The report also discusses the specific digital assets, protocols, and strategies that institutional managers will be most focused on over the next few years.

In addition, study participants cite access to crypto market data, on-chain data, as well as portfolio management and risk analytics as priorities for the next 6-12 months with 85% expecting to partner with an outside provider for these needs.

Shawn Douglass, Co-founder and CEO of Amberdata, shared, "It's clear from the research that there is significant and growing institutional commitment to digital assets, and an ongoing need for digital asset data, analytics, and insights to fuel their success in the asset class. As the only provider of comprehensive market, blockchain and DeFi data, as well as best-in-class market intelligence and risk analytics, Amberdata is well positioned for explosive growth as the premier digital asset data and analytics provider to institutional investors."

Managers are also expanding internal resources to support digital assets by assembling dedicated experts, technology platforms, and more robust data infrastructure. Demonstrating seriousness about building out capabilities, almost 25% of those surveyed already have a senior role dedicated to digital assets.

"The next arms race for managers will be centered on data, analytics and tools to support front-office professionals in their never-ending request for higher returns and the ever-elusive alpha," says David Easthope, Senior Analyst for Coalition Greenwich Market Structure & Technology and author of Digital Assets: Managers Fuel Data Infrastructure Needs.

