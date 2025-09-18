New Research: Marketers Say Authentic Content Delivers Results on Social, But Bandwidth Holds Them Back

"Our research shows that too many organizations rate their social strategies as weak," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Their number one challenge is creating authentic content at the speed their audiences expect." Post this

"Our research shows that too many organizations rate their social strategies as weak," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "Their number one challenge is creating authentic content at the speed their audiences expect. That challenge is a major hurdle for brands, and it's exactly where the opportunity lies: pairing creativity with tools that allow for real-time storytelling."

Key findings include:

Marketers score their organization's social media strategy a B+ – With 6 in 10 saying that social is the primary way they drive results, achieving top performance in this channel is crucial

Bandwidth is the #1 challenge – While 95% of marketers agree social is essential to their overall strategy, nearly half (46%) say their teams are stretched too thin to execute

Consistency still pays off – 41% say consistent posting drives results, with dedicated teams (30%) and community engagement (27%) also leading the way

Authenticity beats polish – Marketers are investing in UGC (41%) to meet the demand for authentic content, today's leading engagement driver

AI is on the rise – 45% of marketers use AI for social media, especially those posting multiple times per day

The findings show that social media has evolved from a numbers game into one driven by speed, credibility, and adaptability. Today, brand engagement and reach come from getting authentic content into the world in real time, letting trusted voices like athletes, employees, and partners amplify the message, and using AI to streamline the process. Marketers are also tapping into their archives in smarter ways, turning once-static libraries into assets that generate measurable ROI.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

