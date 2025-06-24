New Research, New Exam Blueprint: CCMC® Advances Certification with 2024 CCM® Job Task Analysis

New research and a podcast episode from CCMC spotlight the evolving role of case managers and updates to the CCM® exam.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly three decades of national research have shaped the Certified Case Manager (CCM®) credential. Now, with the release of a new peer-reviewed research in Professional Case Management and a new episode of the Take a Listen™ podcast, the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) is highlighting the evolving role of professional case managers and new updates to the CCM exam.

Published in the May/June issue of Professional Case Management, "The Continued Evolution of the Professional Case Manager Role" shares key findings from CCMC's 2024 Job Task Analysis (JTA), a national survey that gathered insights from more than 2,000 practicing case managers across the United States.

The data offers a compelling look into today's case management workforce:

The CCM exam blueprint now has six knowledge domains. Care management and reimbursement methods have been separated to ensure the CCM exam reflects current practice standards and case management competencies.

Thirty-six percent of respondents hold a master's degree, and three percent hold a doctorate, representing a steady rise in advanced education levels.

Forty-one percent of respondents reported that their employer requires case manager certification.

Nearly 29 percent of case managers surveyed have more than 20 years of experience, while just four percent are under the age of 35, pointing to an opportunity to attract new professionals to the field.

Titles are evolving and many now work under titles like care manager, coordinator or navigator. Yet the case management process remains a common thread in their work.

"These numbers are more than just trends. They are signs of a more complex, collaborative, and essential case management workforce," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE -CCP, Chief Executive Officer of CCMC. "This study reinforces what we already know: Board-Certified Case Managers play a vital role in improving outcomes, enhancing client experiences, and delivering greater value across the health care continuum."

Kurland expands on the findings in the latest episode of CCMC's Take a Listen™ podcast, now available on Spotify. The episode explores how the 2024 CCM Job Task Analysis directly informs upcoming changes to the CCM exam.

CCM exam updates beginning in August 2025 include:

A new blueprint that expands from five to six domains, better reflects the realities of current case management practice

Incorporates a blend of three and four multiple-choice answer options format that improves clarity and accessibility while preserving exam rigor

A scheduled 10-minute mid-exam break to support candidate focus and well-being

These updates and enhancements are rooted in CCMC's long-standing commitment to aligning certification with real-world practice, credentialing best practices, and the latest evidence in the field.

"As our profession continues to grow and diversify, it's our responsibility to lead with integrity, data and foresight," Kurland said. "We are staying current by listening to case managers, responding to emerging needs, and ensuring that the CCM credential remains the trusted standard of excellence."

