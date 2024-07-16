New Research on Nutrition, Inequality, Gender and Food Security

AAEA annual meeting organized symposium session

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Organized Symposium session "Nutrition, Inequality, Gender and Food Security" will feature short presentations on issues of smallholder farming, agricultural development, and food security in low-and middle-income countries. Despite economic development in many countries, food insecurity remains widespread, affecting hundreds of millions of humans. The concept of food security is evolving, if not politicized, and now encompasses gender, inequality, and healthy diets unattained by most, including in industrialized countries. Several concepts get amalgamated into food insecurity, although they are vastly different and have very different implications for human development. The short presentations are followed by a moderated discussion with the audience. The presenters involve a mixture of high-potential early-career researchers and more senior colleagues.

Presentations in this session:

1. Economic shocks and conflict have more severe impacts on dietary diversity among women than men in conflict-affected Myanmar

Tauseef Salauddin, International Food Policy Research Institute

2. Exogenous Shocks and Nutrition: Evidence from Bangladesh

Jaweriah Hazrana, Arizona State University

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Studio 9 on the second floor.

