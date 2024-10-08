New Research: Only 24% of Frontline Workers Feel Adequately Trained, 40% Unsure of Job Expectations

"The data is clear—when companies prioritize training and development, they see tangible benefits, from reduced costs to increased employee engagement." —Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Post this

Other key findings from frontline workers include:

The top three challenges frontline workers face in developing new skills — particularly acute in fast-paced industries like retail and restaurants — include:

○ Time constraints

○ Limited practice opportunities

○ Lack of access to resources

90% prioritize onboarding as crucial for their success, while employers often rank it second behind safety and compliance

Less than one-third of workers feel their employers effectively communicate essential updates and information, exacerbating stress and uncertainty among employees, which affects their engagement and productivity

The report also found that organizations can significantly improve their bottom lines by prioritizing employee development and providing the necessary tools and resources. For example, they found:

90% reduction in cost of technology investment

10% reduction in waste/materials/inventory/shrinkage costs

10% increase in sales from Limited Time Offers with improved messaging and training

"This study found a jarring disconnect between what frontline workers need and what many corporate employers are providing, resulting in significant losses of staff, productivity, morale and profits," Schoox Vice President, Talent Platform Evangelist David Wentworth said. "We found that when our customers invest in a workplace training system to properly develop employees' skills, the return on investment for the business and the employees is incredible. It is no longer just a nice thing to have, but an increasingly vital component to any organization reliant on a strong, productive and safe workforce."

RESEARCH BREAKDOWN BY INDUSTRY

Schoox and Lighthouse delved deeper into each of the four sectors and found the following results across industries:

Retail:

Only 52% of retail workers feel like their company is invested in them as employees

40% say they do not get the right kind of training to do their jobs

48% of employees would consider external opportunities at another company while only 42% would consider an internal move

Restaurants:

40% of restaurant workers say they have no time to practice the skills they learn - the highest of any industry

About 40% of restaurant leaders say their workers must learn new skills daily or weekly to perform their jobs well

30% of retail employers are more likely than other frontline industries to say their workers would prefer to learn new skills by connecting with mentors

Manufacturing:

60% of manufacturing employees say that they can't access any training on mobile devices

Employees in the manufacturing industry are the least likely of all frontline industries to say that they get the proper training to do their jobs well

85% of frontline workers say they'd be interested in another role within their own company

Hospitality:

Only 52% of hospitality workers say their company is invested in them as an employee

Just 6 in 10 hospitality workers say they have the right types and amount of training to do their jobs

Only 11% of hospitality employers provide training via mobile

Only 29% of hospitality staff say they take training for career growth purposes

76% of hospitality leaders say that they look at performance as an indicator of training effectiveness

"This research highlights a significant gap between what frontline workers need to succeed and the support they are receiving from their employers," said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, Chief Research Officer. "The data is clear—when companies prioritize training and development, they see tangible benefits, from reduced costs to increased employee engagement. Closing this gap is critical not just for worker satisfaction, but for overall business performance and long-term success."

