New Research Report from EMA Highlights Network Infrastructure's Critical Role in Enterprise Zero Trust Security Strategies

While cybersecurity groups typically spearhead zero trust security inside an organization, network technology (including network segmentation and secure remote access solutions) are foundational components of a zero trust implementation. EMA believes network infrastructure teams are key enablers of a zero trust strategy. In fact, EMA research found this year that 30% of enterprises cited zero trust security as a major driver of their overall approach to network operations. The network team increasingly sees zero trust security shaping how they build and manage their networks.

"Network infrastructure team have the tools and the expertise to execute a zero trust strategy," McGillicuddy said. "They understand secure remote access. They understand network segmentation. More importantly, they understand how implementing zero trust can impact network performance, and they know how to protect user experience from changes in architecture. This research found that the more involvement and the more influence that a network team has, the more successful a zero trust project will be."

This new market research explores how network infrastructure and operations teams partner with cybersecurity teams to plan, implement, and manage a zero trust architecture. It explores that partnership and the tools and technologies that network teams leverage in that partnership, including modern secure remote access solutions, network segmentation technology, and network observability tools.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

Only 35% of zero trust initiatives are completely successful.

In 44% of zero trust initiatives, the network infrastructure team is an equal partner to the cybersecurity group in leading the strategy.

96% of respondents believe network observability tools are important to zero trust success.

94% of organizations modernize their secure remote access technology for zero trust, and zero trust network access and secure access service edge are the most popular technologies for this modernization.

The report, sponsored by Cloudbrink and EfficientIP, is based on independent research conducted by EMA and offers actionable insights for IT leaders looking to strengthen their zero trust initiatives.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Zero Trust Networking: How Network Teams Support Cybersecurity."

Shamus will reveal highlights from the report during the free December 4th webinar.

