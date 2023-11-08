New Research Report from Homewatch Networks, Inc -- The Future of Care Work and Older Adults

This new report, The Future of AI and Care Work -- the Rise of the AI Caregiver -- tackles the opportunity for AI to assist with the labor shortage in the care-related industries. The report is based on interviews with experts from 25 organizations across healthcare, senior living and technology. The potential is still untapped for use of AI to help care workers -- healthcare, home care, senior care. Over the next five years, AI technology will become part of the care work infrastructure.

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new report, The Future of AI and Care Work, tackles the opportunity for AI to assist with the critical labor shortage in the care-related industries like hospitals, home care, senior living, and nursing homes. Life expectancy for the 65+ is lengthening into mid-80s and for some even longer, and while many older adults may thrive in their later years, it is likely that as individuals age, some will need more care-related services, but organizations will struggle to have enough workers to provide them. The report is based on interviews with experts from 25 organizations across healthcare, senior living and technology firms. Although today, the potential is still untapped for use of AI to help care workers -- healthcare, home care, senior care. Life expectancy for the 65+ is lengthening into mid-80s and for some even longer, and while many older adults may thrive in their later years, it is likely that as individuals age, some will need more care-related services, but organizations will struggle to have enough workers to provide them. Over the next five years and beyond, AI technology will become part of the care work infrastructure. It will fill in the gaps in care across 24-hour periods during those times when caregivers are unavailable or cannot be reached.