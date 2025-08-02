New Research Reveals Breakthrough Insights in Youth Ministry

"We've always believed in the power of Gospel Advancing values to transform youth ministries —but now we have the data to prove it. This research isn't just encouraging; it's catalytic. It shows what happens when students are trained, equipped, and unleashed to reach their world for Christ." Post this

Too often, youth ministry overlooks its greatest asset —teens empowered to reach other teens.

That's why Dare 2 Share Ministries launched a bold new research initiative: to measure what is truly working in youth ministry today to reach and disciple this next generation.

On August 4, 2025, Dare 2 Share will release the full report from its extensive study, A Generation in Reach: Research-backed insights on how a Gospel Advancing approach accelerates youth ministry growth. The report reveals how a clear and intentional focus on Gospel conversations, relational evangelism, and disciple multiplication isn't just effective —it's transformational.

Gospel Advancing is a ministry strategy Dare 2 Share has been championing for the past 10+ years that moves students beyond a come-and-see strategy—in which they simply invite their friends to youth group—to include a go-and-tell approach that activates them to engage others in relational conversations about Jesus and clearly share the Gospel.

Dare 2 Share partnered with Clarity Research to survey youth groups across the world. The findings confirm what many have seen for years: when Gospel Advancing values take root, lives change—and ministries grow. The research found that Gospel Advancing ministries see an incredible increase in ministry impact including: 3x more students sharing their faith, 10x more Gospel conversations, and 30x greater ministry impact.

Of the Gospel Advancing strategy, one leader said, "We have seen a huge explosion of new-believer growth in our middle school students. It is so awesome to see teens discipling other teens and the spiritual growth that comes from it."

This isn't just theory—it's measurable movement. Ministries that prioritize student-led evangelism and discipleship experience dramatic results. The report offers both the data and the how-to insights youth leaders need to spark a Gospel Advancing movement in their own ministry.

"We've always believed in the power of Gospel Advancing values to transform youth ministries —but now we have the data to prove it," said Greg Stier, Founder of Dare 2 Share. "This research isn't just encouraging; it's catalytic. It shows what happens when students are trained, equipped, and unleashed to reach their world for Christ."

"This generation is not waiting—they're ready to move," adds Jason Lamb, President of Dare 2 Share. "The Gospel is key to saving and changing lives, and when teenagers own that truth, ministries grow and lives change."

The proven impact of this strategy is news that the youth ministry community around the world can't afford to miss. Youth pastors, church leaders, parents and community leaders can download the full report for free starting August 4 at https://dontmissit.report/

