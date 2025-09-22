New Research Reveals: Suboptimal Inventory Practices Are Holding Back HME|DME Provider Growth

Outdated manual processes and workarounds, lack of visibility, trapped cash, and strain on staff are costing the HME industry over $4 billion each year.

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HME360, the only SaaS inventory optimization solution built for HME providers by HME providers, today announced the release of a new industry report: Inventory and Asset Management Gaps in the HME|DME Industry.

The report is based on a study conducted by in90group Research, an independent research firm specializing in healthcare industry dynamics, which reveals that outdated, manual inventory practices are costing HME|DME providers more than $4 billion annually in wasted labor, lost revenue, and trapped cash.

Key findings from the report include:

More than $4 billion annually is lost due to excess inventory, asset shrinkage, wasted labor, and missed revenue.

Nearly 90% of providers still perform regular manual counts, causing staff frustration and wasted labor time.

65% of providers say they are missing revenue opportunities because of inventory problems.

Only about 1 in 10 leaders believe their current inventory systems are fully optimized.

The report also reveals what HME leaders themselves identify as the keys to inventory optimization - insights that point to a clear path forward for providers who want to move from inventory chaos to control.

"Inventory inefficiency has become a strategic risk for HME providers," said John Skoro, Co-Founder and CEO of HME360. "Manual processes and outdated systems are draining the industry. But there is a path forward - automation, integration, and visibility are the keys to turning inventory into a strategic advantage."

"This report validates what we've been hearing from providers for years," added Bryan Hines, Co-Founder and President of HME360. "They know inventory is out of control, but they've lacked the tools and visibility to fix it. With the data in this report, leaders now have a baseline - and a roadmap - for how to finally take control."

The full report, available today on the HME360 website, provides an in-depth analysis of where providers are losing money and how True Automation can help leaders quiet the chaos, control their inventory, and unlock growth.

To download the full report, visit: hme360.com.

About HME360

HME360® is the only inventory optimization solution built for HME providers, by HME providers. It turns inventory chaos into clarity with real-time visibility into every product, location, and status, so you always know what you have and where it is. No more over-ordering, stockouts, or wasted staff hours on manual tracking and counts. By freeing up tied-up cash, automating reordering and reconciliation, and seamlessly integrating with your billing system, HME360 transforms inventory into a strategic advantage. The result: stronger cash flow, accurate billing, and the ability to reach for more revenue today—while future-proofing your supply chain for tomorrow. Learn more at www.hme360.com.

About In90group Research

In90group Research, an arm of in90group, is an independent research firm focused on healthcare industry dynamics. Through data-driven insights and rigorous analysis, in90group helps organizations understand market realities and uncover opportunities for innovation and growth. In90group is a team of seasoned marketing, sales, and operational executives who each have 20+ years of experience in building and executing high-growth go-to-market plans. The company applies its proven Relevance to Revenue ™ methodology to transform its clients' sales and marketing strategies into high-performing, revenue-generating machines in 90 days or less. Visit in90group.com to learn more.

