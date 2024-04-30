New Research Shows Remote Monitoring Is Effective to Improve Postpartum Assessment in Patients with Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

Around 10% of women have incidents of critically high blood pressure in postpartum. This study shows that solutions like Babyscripts have the power to reach and empower these women to manage their risks, regardless of access. Post this

The study was conducted in response to increased rates of HDP at WellSpan, a leading cause of severe maternal morbidity and readmission. It was initiated in September 2020, with 1,260 patients enrolled in the Babyscripts myBloodPressure module between September 2020 and July 2022 across five maternity hospitals.

Prior to discharge postpartum, all patients with a diagnosis of a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy were enrolled in Babyscripts myBloodPressure and given an automatic blood pressure cuff and instructions on how to monitor and track their blood pressure daily in the app. The group used Babyscripts myBloodPressure to self-record their blood pressure levels, capturing data and communicating it back to the provider team through an internet-connected blood pressure cuff and Babyscripts' smartphone app, with the following results:

Of those enrolled, 74% were highly engaged with monitoring, entering seven or more blood pressures

Of those who entered at least one blood pressure, 9% entered at least one critical range blood pressure.

"The postpartum period is one of the most dangerous for a woman's health, and much of that danger comes from lack of access to care," said Anish Sebastian, CEO and co-founder of Babyscripts. "Around 10% of women have incidents of critically high blood pressure in postpartum that may be missed because they don't make it to their postpartum follow-up appointments. This study shows that solutions like Babyscripts have the power to reach and empower these women to manage their risks, regardless of access."

"At WellSpan Health, we are committed to improving maternal health outcomes and we continuously seek innovative ways to meet the unique needs of our patients, particularly those grappling with hypertensive disorders," said Julia Wheeling. "Their well-being is not just a priority but a driving force behind our relentless pursuit of excellence in care."

Babyscripts supports every aspect of the patient's care journey with a maternity care program that engages the pregnant or postpartum patient as an active member of their care team, delivering tools and resources that patients can conveniently access through a smartphone. Through Babyscripts, the patient can self-identify risk through several modalities; including surveys, assessments, and remote patient monitoring. Babyscripts' dynamic risk stratification model activates the right members of the care team to manage those risks and effectively direct the patient's journey.

