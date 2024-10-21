New Research to Examine Benefits of Equine-Assisted Services for Autistic Youth

"This new research aims to inform the development of a completely unmounted intervention protocol, which would enable more autistic youth to access equine-assisted services and benefit from these interventions," said Dr. B. Caitlin Peters, the Principal Investigator of this study. Post this

"Previously, autistic youth who have been unwilling or unable to ride a horse have been excluded from equine-assisted services studies," said Dr. B. Caitlin Peters, the Principal Investigator of this study. "This new research aims to inform the development of a completely unmounted intervention protocol, which would enable more autistic youth to access equine-assisted services and benefit from these interventions."

This study will be the first study to randomly assign autistic youth to mounted vs unmounted human-equine interactions. Twenty-four autistic youth between the ages of 6 and 16 will be randomized to undergo three interventions including horseback riding, grooming a horse, and interacting with a life-sized fake horse, which serves as a study control. Researchers anticipate that youth will feel calmer during the unmounted grooming intervention compared to the other interventions, and that youth will have improved behavior 24 hours after both the mounted and unmounted interventions compared to the no-horse control. Furthermore, it will provide empirical support for the treatment theory underpinning several equine-assisted interventions, that human-equine interaction has immediate effects on physiological and behavioral indicators of self-regulation in autistic youth.

"HABRI is proud to support research to make equine-assisted interventions more accessible for autistic youth," said Steve Feldman, HABRI President. "HABRI has funded a number of important studies showing the benefits of animal-assisted interventions for children with autism, and we are looking forward to the results of this study, which will build upon that knowledge."

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

The Temple Grandin Equine Center is Colorado State University's initiative focused on integrating research, education, and outreach in equine-assisted services. Through two new state-of-the-art facilities at the CSU Foothills campus in Fort Collins and the CSU Spur campus in Denver, CO, the Temple Grandin Equine Center is advancing the horse's role in society through evidence-based practices of equine-assisted services. The Temple Grandin Equine Center is a place for the benefit of horses and humans alike. For more information, please visit TempleGrandinEquineCenter.com.

