New Research to Examine the Role of Pet Dogs for the Resilience and Wellbeing of Military Adolescents

Exploring how pet dogs can serve as conduits to better mental health outcomes opens new pathways for daily health promotion. Post this

"With approximately 66% of households in the U.S. owning a pet, family military pet dogs are an understudied innovative resource that may mitigate military-connected adolescent stress and nurture resilience and well-being," explained Dr. Martinez, Principal Investigator of the study. "Exploring how pet dogs can serve as conduits to better mental health outcomes opens new pathways for daily health promotion."

This longitudinal, observational pilot study will conduct scientifically-validated surveys to investigate the role of pet dogs in the lives of military adolescents between the ages of 12 to 18. Researchers expect to find higher levels of resilience, improved well-being, reduced depression, and lower perceived stress in dog-owning adolescents compared to military adolescents who do not own a pet dog.

"We hope that this research will inform policies and programs aimed at improving health for children in military families," said Steven Feldman, President, HABRI.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

About C-PAWW:

Canines Providing Assistance to Wounded Warriors is a health research initiative for veterans in FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. The C-P.A.W.W. initiative was established in October 2013 to advance the health and well-being of members of the armed forces. C-P.A.W.W. is committed to the evolution of nursing knowledge within the context of research, education and practice in order to better assist the military population. Its mission is to comprehensively advance interdisciplinary research, education and practice protocols for wounded warriors and veterans through the development of evidence-based and restorative interventions, to support military-related health initiatives by building community partnerships, to investigate therapeutic interventions--particularly those involving canine assistance-- that positively influence health outcomes, and to emphasize system planning, innovative public policymaking, and thorough protocols of care development for the armed forces. To learn more, visit https://nursing.fau.edu/outreach/c-paww/.

About the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing

FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is nationally and internationally known for its excellence and philosophy of caring science. In 2024, the College was ranked No. 4 for the Family Nurse Practitioner Master's concentration nationwide by U.S. News and World Report, No. 17 for Best Online Master's in Nursing Administration and Financial Leadership Programs and No. 32 for the Best Online Master's in Nursing Programs. In 2023, FAU graduates on the Boca Raton campus earned an 81% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN®) and a 100% AGNP Certification Pass Rate. The baccalaureate, master's and DNP programs at Florida Atlantic University's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The College is the only one in the U.S. to have all degree programs endorsed by the American Holistic Nursing Credentialing Corporation.

