New Research to Leverage Artificial Intelligence for Greater Insight into the Impact of the Human-Animal Bond for Pet and Human Health

Researchers will utilize data from the International Survey of Pet Owners & Veterinarians, commissioned by HABRI in partnership with Zoetis, for this research. First, using a range of computational techniques, researchers will investigate which measures are most associated with the strength of the human-animal bond, such as quality of life and veterinary care. Researchers will then use methods in machine learning to identify different subgroups or "types" of pet parents, based on their characteristics, and relate those subgroups to animal health outcomes and the human-animal bond. Researchers will rely on these data-driven insights to design and propose the deployment of a new survey within the UK-Biobank, a 500,000-person study on health and wellbeing.

Information derived from this venture will be disseminated and can inform the wider population on the benefits of the human-animal bond. The availability of complementary data to the HABRI-Zoetis International Survey, including proposed access to the UK-Biobank, will allow future analyses to incorporate and control for additional human health outcome and wellness information, leading to a means of confirming correlation between human health and pet ownership.

"This project has the potential to provide valuable longitudinal data about the benefits of pet ownership and the importance of supporting the human-animal bond as a matter of public health," said Steven Feldman, President, HABRI.

