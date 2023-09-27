New Research Unveils Innovative Technology called Forbrain to Reduce Vocal Fatigue and Enhance Voice Quality.

"This research shows that these devices will greatly benefit occupational voice users who rely on their voices daily. This technology will be a powerful tool in reducing vocal fatigue and enhancing voice quality for teachers, singers, and even actors". Dr. Pasquale Bottalico Tweet this

Comparing Two Bone Conduction Devices

The study, led by Charles Nudelman of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, involved twenty participants aged 19 to 33. The participants' voices were challenged in a vocal loading task while using two types of bone conduction devices. The first device was the Forbrain® device, developed by Sound For Life Limited, which digitally manipulated the speakers' voices and provided auditory feedback through the bones of the skull. The second was a modified Forbrain® device that offered increased loudness as feedback. A control condition with no device was also included for comparison.

Results That Resonate

The findings were promising. Across all participants, the use of the feedback devices led to significantly lower vocal fatigue compared to the condition with no feedback. Participants consistently rated their fatigue levels lower during tasks with these devices.

Interestingly, the speakers' voices revealed noteworthy changes in acoustic voice parameters while using the feedback devices, as well.

A Promising Preventative Tool

Previously, a separate study demonstrated the impact of Forbrain on the robustness parameter of the voice. These new findings position the Forbrain® device as a promising tool for mitigating vocal fatigue. Dr. Pasquale Bottalico, the principal investigator of the laboratory, expressed optimism about the implications, stating, "This research shows that these devices will greatly benefit occupational voice users who rely on their voices daily. This technology will be a powerful tool in reducing vocal fatigue and enhancing voice quality for teachers, singers, and even actors."

The full research study is set to be published in the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research in the near future.

About SOUND FOR LIFE LTD: Empowering through Sound Technology

Sound For Life Ltd, founded by GrIgoire Tomatis and Thierry Gaujarengues, the owners of the Tomatis® Method, is on a mission to empower individuals, both young and adult, in their battle against learning and language difficulties. Their approach harnesses cutting-edge voice and sound technology, including the Forbrain headset, to provide innovative and accessible solutions. Forbrain is available for distribution both online and through an extensive network of thousands of therapists.

About University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Department of Speech and Hearing Science

Established in 1973, the Department of Speech and Hearing Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is dedicated to advancing methods for preventing, identifying, assessing, and treating communication disabilities. The department actively collaborates with leading international universities, including %bo Akademi University in Finland, to foster global cooperation in the field of speech and hearing science.

Media Contact

GrIgoire Tomatis, Sound For Life Ltd, 1 214 714 1352, [email protected], www.forbrain.com

SOURCE Sound For Life Ltd