New research: Well-designed training can improve hybrid worker productivity

"Our research demonstrates that well-executed hybrid training is not just about knowledge transfer; it's a critical tool for shaping how organizations function and thrive in a hybrid work world," said Jennifer Hofmann, founder and chief strategist of InSync Training. Post this

-Improving Hybrid Worker Productivity: Well-designed hybrid training is shown to improve how employees work in hybrid settings. This training approach equips employees with the skills and mindset necessary for effective collaboration and productivity, irrespective of their-physical location.

-Engaging Younger Employees: Successful hybrid delivery provides opportunities for early-in-career learners to interact with senior colleagues and ask meaningful questions in a safe environment.

-Cultivating Company Culture: The research highlights that hybrid training, when executed thoughtfully, can actively foster and reinforce company culture. This is especially crucial in hybrid environments where maintaining a unified organizational ethos can be challenging.

Additional high-level findings of the research emphasize:

-Over three-quarters of instructional deliveries do not address the needs of both remote and in-person learners, leading to diminished training utility and relevance.

-Failure to design the learning experience specifically for the hybrid environment results in a significant increase in learner attrition and a significant decrease in learner engagement measures.

-Enhanced collaboration skills and useful workplace techniques developed through well-structured hybrid training sessions.

This research builds on Dr. Dye's earlier research and development of an innovative cognitive model of learner engagement, which has since been operationalized as the InQuire Engagement Framework™. This model pinpoints emotional, intellectual, and environmental responses as key to maintaining learner engagement and reducing attrition, which can be costly both financially and culturally.

To see the research and supplemental resources, visit https://www.insynctraining.com/hybrid-research

