New Roadmaster Truck Driving School in Louisville, Kentucky, Prepares Drivers for the Road Ahead

As if answering the clarion call of discontented employees everywhere, Indeed offers a helpful list of the benefits a career in truck driving offers, including:

A national average salary of $65,457 per year.

per year. Travel, aka adventure!

Independence.

Career advancement.

Generous benefits like medical, dental, and vacation time.

Flexible schedules.

A sense of community.(3)

"Local Truck Driver" is ranked #2 among Indeed's most in-demand jobs in Kentucky for 2023, with an estimated salary of $56,156 to $94,414 per year.(4) According to Zippia's data on the average annual salary and available jobs per capita, Kentucky is the best state in the country to be a truck driver.(5) Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School, says, "The new Roadmaster Louisville location could be a tremendous opportunity for residents who may be unemployed, underemployed, or looking for a career change."

Ball notes, "A career in truck driving provides job stability along with competitive compensation and benefits. We've trained over 100,000 men and women, and the industry is becoming more diverse, with equal pay across races and genders."

Historically, truck driving has been a male-dominated industry. However, women are now entering the profession in greater numbers. According to the 2022 WIT (Women in Trucking) Index, 13.7% of the truck drivers on the road are women, while 40% hold positions in dispatcher and safety roles, and nearly 75% perform roles in HR and talent management.(6)

A bipartisan bill promoting truck driver tax credits has been reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act is designed to encourage new drivers to join the industry and retain existing drivers by creating a refundable income tax credit for qualified commercial drivers. The proposed bill would offer a refundable tax credit, up to $7,500, for truck drivers with a valid Class A CDL who log a minimum of 1,900 hours annually between 2023 and 2024. Truckers new to the profession and those participating in accredited trucking apprenticeships could qualify for a refundable tax credit of up to $10,000 during the same two-year period.(7)

Ball explains, "It takes about a month, on average, to complete CDL training classes. Roadmaster is there for you every step of the way, from in-classroom training to hands-on driving training. We also offer financial assistance for those who qualify." He adds, "We would love for those interested in a life on the road to visit and explore our new training facility. Just stopping by to see us could lead you down the path to a thrilling and lucrative new career.

"We're looking forward to meeting adventurous Louisville-area residents ready to embark on their new and exciting vocation and to support them with training on their professional journey."

The grand opening ceremony for the Roadmaster Drivers School of Louisville's new training facility will be on October 26th between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Members of the press, prospective students, and the general public are warmly invited to attend at 141 Orion Drive, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, 40165.

Ball remarks, "Trucking isn't just a job; it's an essential, respected, and increasingly well-paying gig these days. So, if you, or someone you know, is looking to step into a promising future, why not have a chat with us? It could turn out to be the best move you've ever made."

Feel free to call us at 502-676-5710.

Roadmaster Drivers School

Roadmaster, headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, is a nationwide training organization for professional truck drivers. The organization has over 30 years of experience training more than 100,000 graduates with 24 training locations nationwide. By focusing on giving students the best education and maintaining high job placement standards, Roadmaster has gained a national reputation in the trucking industry for quality training of entry-level commercial truck drivers. For more information, visit http://www.roadmaster.com.

