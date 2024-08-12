New Robotiq Cobot Palletizers: The Smart Cobots, Making your Investment Risk-Free

Featuring the highest payload capacity and highest reach among collaborative robot palletizers, the new Robotiq palletizer models, the AX20 and AX30, are breaking new ground in the automation industry. Post this

High payload, high pallets

The new AX20 and AX30 pushed the cobot limitations. They can build pallets as high as 108 inches and handle packaging as heavy as 60lbs. These new cobots are disrupting the industry where until now, the only solution for such applications was expensive and massive industrial robots which can take more than one year to be deployed.

Copilot software

The new AX20 and AX30 come equipped with Copilot, Robotiq's software, making them the easiest and fastest automatic palletizers to install and operate on the market. Like the other models in the family, these palletizers can be installed and made functional within just 3 days, without disrupting ongoing operations and with minimal layout modification. Compared to industrial robots, the AX20 and AX30 are deployed 75% faster.

The advanced software incorporates a wide range of flexibilities that are easily configurable through an intuitive interface to add new SKUs and operate the cell. Assembly line workers will learn to master it with a 15-minute training.

Plus, the Copilot software makes these palletizers incredibly versatile and adaptable to customers' evolving needs. With a user-centric interface, operators can easily adjust throughput, pallet loading height, packaging specifications, and more. Designed for seamless adaptation by end-users, Robotiq's palletizers empower customers to achieve full operational autonomy (they don't rely on an external expert to configure their palletizer) and maximize their investment.

The Coordinated Axis

The AX20 and AX30 palletizers are uniquely designed using a "coordinated axis" (or a ball screw servo axis), making them the most efficient cobot palletizers on the market with the highest throughput and longest lifetime. Unlike telescopic axes, coordinated axis combined with advanced robot control enable faster and smoother movements, preventing overheating and overloading of the robot arm.

With the introduction of these new products, Robotiq once again proves its industry leadership by having a complete series of Lean Robotics cobot palletizers.

Robotiq palletizing solutions

Given their demonstrably short payback period of less than a year, the Robotiq cobot palletizers represent a smart investment opportunity for manufacturers currently employing manual palletizing processes. As economists predict a strong economic resurgence in 2025, investing in automation now is a wise strategy for manufacturers to maintain a competitive advantage. Combined with the anticipated worsening labor shortage, automation investments will future-proof operations and drive efficiency gains.

Additionally, these cobots directly contribute to an enhanced safety environment for the workforce by freeing workers of non-ergonomic tasks and empower employees to perform value-added tasks.

All Robotiq solutions are equipped with the innovative Copilot software, making Robotiq's palletizers the smartest and most user-friendly on the market. With its pre-engineered design, seamless integration, and operation, the Robotiq palletizers streamline the process, ensuring an automation success and a risk-free investment.

About Robotiq

Robotiq's mission is to free human hands from repetitive tasks. We empower manufacturers by automating tasks with robot solutions that are easy to use. Since 2008, we have freed more than 26,000 hands worldwide, providing easy-to-use cobot solutions to manufacturers of all kinds.

