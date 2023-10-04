New Roland DG TrueVIS Resin and UV Printers Earn BLI 2024 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

"We were very excited to test the newest models in the TrueVIS Series that reproduced stunning, vibrant graphics with photographic quality even at high speed, and the results exceeded our expectations." – David Sweetnam, Director of Lab Services EMEA/Asia - Keypoint Intelligence Tweet this

Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Lab Services EMEA/Asia, David Sweetnam, said, "We were very excited to test the newest models in the TrueVIS Series that reproduced stunning, vibrant graphics with photographic quality even at high speed, and the results exceeded our expectations."

According to Sweetnam, the requirements to be considered for a 2024 BLI Pick Award were more demanding than in previous years. "In response to the ever-advancing state of technological innovation, we have established even stricter criteria for evaluations and Pick Award eligibility this year," he noted. "The AP-640 and LG-640 were thoroughly and rigorously evaluated for print quality, usability, and productivity and had excellent results."

Sweetnam added, "The AP-640 Resin printer passed our extensive tests with flying colors, demonstrating high performance for color gamut, color-matching results, image quality, stable wallpaper consistency, productivity, and usability. We were especially impressed by the largest color gamut measured of any latex/resin printers tested to date, and how it accurately reproduced Pantone brand colors, as well as the very stable reproducibility with minimal color and dimensional differences over a 30m wallpaper printing test. We believe this recently introduced printer is going to be a strong rival against its competitors."

"The LG-640UV printer was evaluated for two ink configurations – dual-CMYK and CMYKReOrWhWh," Sweetnam pointed out. "The dual-CMYK model is truly a printer designed to offer the highest levels of productivity, while also providing high-quality output with impressive color gamut and color accuracy. The other model with CMYKReOrWhWh ink is designed to offer the highest levels of flexibility to provided high-quality output results in the most appropriate print mode, whether the job requires strict print quality or high productivity. There is no doubt that the LG Series will be a formidable competitor as Roland DG expands its competitive edge in the UV market."

The evaluation reports conducted by Keypoint Intelligence are available for download at the following product pages:

TrueVIS AP-640

TrueVIS LG-640

To learn more about Roland DG TrueVIS printers and printer/cutters, including the AP-640 and LG-640, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/printers/truevis. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Wide Format Pick Awards

Based on rigorous testing in the lab or in the field, along with comprehensive analysis in categories such as image quality, usability, and speed, Buyers Lab Wide Format Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards from Keypoint Intelligence.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, trophies, and giftware; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

