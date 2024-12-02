New Romance Novel Follows Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers in the Late 1990's

Book follows the viewpoint of both main characters over the course of four years
CLERMONT, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking place in the mid-1990's, "Reminders of You" shares the romantic story of Sam and Catarina. After the worst year of his life, Sam opens a birthday gift from Catarina, the last thing she ever gave him before she disappeared. While reminiscing about their life together, Sam realizes that what forced them apart could have been avoided, and he heads off to find Catarina.
When they first met, their connection was electric and undeniable. But as their love blossomed amidst the backdrop of life's challenges and obstacles, things went awry. Author Calliope Casimiro alternates back and forth, telling the story from both Sam and Catarina's point of view as Sam tries to locate Catarina in Los Angeles in 1998, before cell phones were the norm.
"I was inspired by the love stories written by authors such as Diana Gabaldon, Colleen Hoover, and Lucy Score," said Casimiro, "and I infused this inspiration with my own life experiences and passions."
Casimiro had dreamed of one day being a children's book author/illustrator, but her life's experiences led her to a different genre: romance. Her beloved characters continued to flourish in her mind and keep her up at night until she decided to set them free in "Reminders of You," her debut romance novel.
"I'd love to share the story of Sam and Catarina with anyone that has experienced the Universe's toying temperament and with romance lovers all over the world," said Casimiro.
"Reminders of You: The Story of Sam and Catarina"
By Calliope Casimiro
ISBN: 9781665757270 (softcover); 9781665757287 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Calliope Casimiro is a teacher by day and a writer by night. A lifelong lover of theatre and musicals, she fed that passion by working behind-the-scenes and directing children's theatre over summers past. Also being a lover of nature, she lives in Florida with her husband on a tranquil lakeside farm and rescues animals in need of a peaceful loving home. To learn more, please visit http://www.calliopecasimiro.com.
