New Romance Novel Follows Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers in the Late 1990's

"I was inspired by the love stories written by authors such as Diana Gabaldon, Colleen Hoover, and Lucy Score," said Casimiro, "and I infused this inspiration with my own life experiences and passions."

Casimiro had dreamed of one day being a children's book author/illustrator, but her life's experiences led her to a different genre: romance. Her beloved characters continued to flourish in her mind and keep her up at night until she decided to set them free in "Reminders of You," her debut romance novel.

"I'd love to share the story of Sam and Catarina with anyone that has experienced the Universe's toying temperament and with romance lovers all over the world," said Casimiro.

"Reminders of You: The Story of Sam and Catarina"

By Calliope Casimiro

ISBN: 9781665757270 (softcover); 9781665757287 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Calliope Casimiro is a teacher by day and a writer by night. A lifelong lover of theatre and musicals, she fed that passion by working behind-the-scenes and directing children's theatre over summers past. Also being a lover of nature, she lives in Florida with her husband on a tranquil lakeside farm and rescues animals in need of a peaceful loving home. To learn more, please visit http://www.calliopecasimiro.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, Archway Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected]

