New Rosenberg I-Series backward-curved impeller design increases airflow and efficiency, cuts noise by half

Noise levels range from a high of just 89 dB to a low of 68 dB while creating up to 12% more airflow than earlier models.

I-Series impellers are available on Rosenberg Gen3 and Gen3+ EC motors operating with up to 7.2 kW of power input.

Standard motor features include:

Integrated inspection LED to visualize motor condition. It is visible from the outside through the composite material of the cover of the motor.

Improved ModBus RTU functionality. The motor not only measures its current power consumption, but also continuously records total energy consumption. This makes it easier to evaluate the operating conditions of the selected fan and simplifies preventive maintenance.

Electronic Quick Change Technology (EQC). For replacement or preventive maintenance, it is possible to change the electronic head within minutes and without touching other parts of the fan.

IT-network (Earthing system) support. IT-network is a configuration of the power grid often used in hospitals and data centers for increasing system fault tolerance.

280-680 VDC-Supply. The use of DC voltage becomes more and more common in data centers, due to failure safety and overall design considerations.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C.

