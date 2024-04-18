New Rosenberg I-Series backward-curved impeller design increases airflow and efficiency, cuts noise by half

Rosenberg's new high-efficiency, high-volume I-impeller fan design features five backward-curved, hollow profiled, airfoil section aluminum blades, with an efficiency-optimized circumferential diffuser. Depending on fan size and operating point, the new impeller increases efficiencies by up to 11% while reducing noise levels by more than half.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosenberg's new high-efficiency, high-volume I-impeller fan design features five backward-curved, hollow profiled, airfoil section aluminum blades, with an efficiency-optimized circumferential diffuser. Depending on fan size and operating point, the new impeller increases efficiencies by up to 11% while reducing noise levels by more than half compared to older impellers.
I-series blades are positioned diagonally and top-flared so that airflow direction is optimized for the highest efficiency and flow rates. The new design significantly reduces the turbulent downstream air produced by traditional backward-curved impellers. The effect of this reduction is to significantly reduce noise and increase in-application efficiency. The I-impeller is statically and dynamically balanced according to DIN ISO 21940. Noise levels range from a high of just 89 dB to a low of 68 dB while creating up to 12% more airflow than earlier models.
I-Series impellers are available on Rosenberg Gen3 and Gen3+ EC motors operating with up to 7.2 kW of power input.
Standard motor features include:
- Integrated inspection LED to visualize motor condition. It is visible from the outside through the composite material of the cover of the motor.
- Improved ModBus RTU functionality. The motor not only measures its current power consumption, but also continuously records total energy consumption. This makes it easier to evaluate the operating conditions of the selected fan and simplifies preventive maintenance.
- Electronic Quick Change Technology (EQC). For replacement or preventive maintenance, it is possible to change the electronic head within minutes and without touching other parts of the fan.
- IT-network (Earthing system) support. IT-network is a configuration of the power grid often used in hospitals and data centers for increasing system fault tolerance.
- 280-680 VDC-Supply. The use of DC voltage becomes more and more common in data centers, due to failure safety and overall design considerations.
For more information, or to place an order, contact Rosenberg USA by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755 or e-mail [email protected].
About Rosenberg
The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C.
