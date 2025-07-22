New São Paulo Sports Complex Specifies Penetron Technology to Ensure Concrete Durability

Thanks to recent success with projects in São Paulo, our client was confident the Penetron System will significantly increase the concrete durability and service life of the new Mercado Livre Arena Post this

"The stadium became a milestone in Brazilian architecture and engineering," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil, "and a famous sporting venue, the site of many historic moments in Brazilian soccer, including matches from the 1950 FIFA World Cup, as well as state and national championship matches."

With the completion of the $70 million expansion and upgrade, São Paulo's Pacaembu Arena is now known as Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu and has been transformed into a multi-use complex equipped for sports and entertainment events. Starting with the modernization and restoration of the 25,000-seat stadium, newly added event spaces include a subterranean arena for up to 8,500 people, a 3,000 capacity multi-sports gym, a tennis court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and under the stands, the largest eSports (electronic games) Battle Royale arena in the world. In addition, Universal Music will manage the site's new hotel and the Albert Einstein Hospital has a sports rehabilitation center on site.

"The Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu project won an award from The Architectural Review, a British magazine, last year," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives.

Because the minimalist architecture style of the Mercado Livre Arena features many bare concrete surfaces and new below-grade concrete structures exposed to groundwater, Progen, the project's general contractor, asked Penetron for a solution that would protect the concrete but not affect the original appearance of the stadium's concrete façades.

"For Penetron Brazil, protecting the concrete façades of the new complex was the predominant challenge of this project," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Due to the high level of air pollution in the city, São Paulo is exposed to acid rainfall, which can accelerate the deterioration of untreated concrete structures."

As part of the concrete waterproofing solution provided by Penetron Brazil, Concreserv, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to approximately 2,000 m3 (>2,600 yds3) of concrete mix used for the below-grade arena, pool, hotel, and new stadium structures. Around 10,000 m2 (110,000 ft2) of exposed concrete façade were treated with a topical application of PENESEAL PRO, a topically-applied liquid sealer, and PENESEAL HYDROGUARD, a liquid repellent surface coating.

Once part of the mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX react in a catalytic reaction with moisture in concrete to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction.

Applied on a prepared concrete surface as a spray-on liquid sealer, PENESEAL PRO forms a sub-surface barrier to protect against water penetration and seal hairline cracks.

"Thanks to recent success with projects in São Paulo, our client was confident the Penetron System will significantly increase the concrete durability and service life of the new Mercado Livre Arena," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group