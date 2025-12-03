New Satirical Holiday Book "The Gift of the MAGAI" Puts a MAGA Twist on a Christmas Classic

Author Christopher Holl reimagines O. Henry's timeless tale with a hilarious, politically charged twist in "The Gift of the MAGAI," a modern satire for readers who love their holiday stories with humor, heart, and a little red hat.

JACKSON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Move over, mistletoe — there's a new holiday tradition coming to town. The Gift of the MAGAI, a bite-sized Christmas satire by author Christopher Holl, reworks O. Henry's beloved The Gift of the Magi into a laugh-out-loud parody for the MAGA era. Equal parts heartwarming and hysterical, the story follows Joey and Marie Franklin — a hardworking American couple who discover the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and common sense in a world gone woke.

Along the way, readers follow Joey through a parade of absurd encounters — from the surreal "No Kings Rally," where activists protest monarchy in a country without one, to the infamous K.A. Mala Travel Agency, where every vacation package comes with carbon offsets, Venn diagrams, and the agent's insistence that travelers must be "unburdened by what has been." Even dinner out turns satirical when their waitress cheerfully reminds them that "selections have consequences," a nod to political catchphrases woven throughout the story. These scenes aren't just jokes — they're playful winks at real cultural chaos, all tucked inside a warm Christmas fable with an unmistakably O. Henry heart.

"People remember O. Henry's version for its heart," said author Christopher Holl. "This version has the same spirit — but it also gives readers a reason to laugh about how off-the-rails things have gotten. It's humor for everyone who misses common sense and good storytelling."

The Gift of the MAGAI blends cultural nostalgia, political satire, and faith-filled warmth into a fast, funny read. It's a modern fable that reminds readers that love — and laughter — never go out of style.

The Gift of the MAGAI is available now in paperback ($7.99) and eBook ($2.99) through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Gift-Magai-Christopher-Holl/dp/0985144262

Media Contact

Christopher Holl, AJ Neal Publishing, 1 7325986218, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE AJ Neal Publishing