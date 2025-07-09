New School Launches in North Texas to Prepare Students for Thriving Careers in Travel, Tourism, and Event Management

The School of Travel, Tourism & Event Management (SOTAT) officially launches to prepare students for global careers in travel, tourism, and events through licensed, career-focused education.

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The School of Travel, Tourism & Event Management (SOTAT) officially launched, June 23, 2025, bringing a fresh, career-aligned educational opportunity to students across North Texas. The school is designed to prepare the next generation of global professionals with the skills, certifications, and experience needed to succeed in one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

Founded by a three-decade veteran of the hospitality and tourism sectors, Sonja Hunt, SOTAT offers immersive programming focused on Travel & Tourism and Meetings & Event Management. With a mission to provide students with direct access to professional pathways in this global industry, SOTAT combines classroom instruction with hands-on training, industry mentorship, and real-world career exposure across some of the world's most recognized travel, tourism, and event brands.

"The travel and tourism industry is filled with opportunity," said Sonja Hunt, Founder of SOTAT. "But opportunity only matters when students can access it. We created this school to equip students with more than knowledge—we're giving them confidence, career skills, and a chance to thrive in a global economy."

The School of Travel, Tourism & Event Management is fully licensed by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), Career Schools and Colleges Division, authorizing it to operate as a postsecondary career school. This licensing ensures SOTAT meets the educational standards set by the state of Texas, reinforcing its commitment to academic quality, ethical conduct, and student success.

Live Info Session for Educators – July 14

To introduce the school to district leaders, SOTAT will host a Live Virtual Info Session for all Collin County ISDs on July 14, 2025, at 10 AM CST.

This session is open to principals, career counselors, superintendents, and continuing education leaders interested in learning how SOTAT can support their students with meaningful, modern career education and opportunities for licensing. RSVP Here.

With strong industry backing, licensed programming, and a bold vision for impact, the School of Travel, Tourism & Event Management is now enrolling its first cohort and is proud to offer students an on-ramp to the world.

