New Sci-Fi Novel Follows Female Spaceship Captain's Mission for Leadership, Truth and Survival

"I wanted to create a fresh science fiction story that is immersive yet accessible," McMurtrey said. "Many sci-fi stories revolve around aliens, hard-to-pronounce names and abstract concepts that can be difficult to grasp. This is a complex story, but it is easy to follow and can engage any reader."

Rather than relying on traditional portrayals of female protagonists, McMurtrey highlights Mackenzie's intelligence, determination and authenticity. He also emphasizes her setbacks and mistakes, making her a character readers may connect and relate with.

"The events Allison faces are overwhelming and more than any one person should ever have to endure," McMurtrey said. "Hopefully, seeing a normal girl like Allison survive such big challenges will help others believe their own struggles are survivable when life inevitably goes off track."

"Ticonderoga Project: Captain Allison Mackenzie"

By Eric McMurtrey

About the author

As a lifelong fan of sci-fi, Eric McMurtrey has always believed in the adventures of normal people overcoming extraordinary challenges. While certain the future will probably be a little bumpy, the one he envisions will always have hope. McMurtrey began writing "Ticonderoga Project" after losing his father to cancer, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and classic science fiction narratives. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863017-ticonderoga-project.

