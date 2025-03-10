New Sci-Fi Novel Follows Female Spaceship Captain's Mission for Leadership, Truth and Survival

Author explores resilience, betrayal and high-stakes decision-making aboard Earth's first interplanetary vessel
ATHENS, Ga., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set in 2126, "Ticonderoga Project: Captain Allison Mackenzie" follows Captain Allison Mackenzie as she fights to reclaim control of the United Planet Earth (UPE) vessel, Ticonderoga, after a betrayal threatens both the ship and global stability. When her commanding officer, Admiral Vergé Kegar, seizes control of the vessel and defies UPE, she joins a hastily assembled crew to stop him.
In his debut novel, "Ticonderoga Project," author Eric McMurtrey takes readers on a space adventure filled with conflict between Earth's superpowers and the burden of impossible choices. As Mackenzie pursues Kegar, she uncovers unexpected information that forces her to question everything she thought she knew about the conflict. As unexpected events unfold, Mackenzie must step into a mission that will put her leadership to the ultimate test.
"I wanted to create a fresh science fiction story that is immersive yet accessible," McMurtrey said. "Many sci-fi stories revolve around aliens, hard-to-pronounce names and abstract concepts that can be difficult to grasp. This is a complex story, but it is easy to follow and can engage any reader."
Rather than relying on traditional portrayals of female protagonists, McMurtrey highlights Mackenzie's intelligence, determination and authenticity. He also emphasizes her setbacks and mistakes, making her a character readers may connect and relate with.
"The events Allison faces are overwhelming and more than any one person should ever have to endure," McMurtrey said. "Hopefully, seeing a normal girl like Allison survive such big challenges will help others believe their own struggles are survivable when life inevitably goes off track."
"Ticonderoga Project: Captain Allison Mackenzie"
By Eric McMurtrey
ISBN: 9781665767552 (softcover); 9781665767576 (hardcover);9781665767569 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
As a lifelong fan of sci-fi, Eric McMurtrey has always believed in the adventures of normal people overcoming extraordinary challenges. While certain the future will probably be a little bumpy, the one he envisions will always have hope. McMurtrey began writing "Ticonderoga Project" after losing his father to cancer, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and classic science fiction narratives. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863017-ticonderoga-project.
