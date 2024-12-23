New Sci-Fi Series "The Disposable Soma" Uses Generative AI to Explore the Future of Politics and Humanity

"The Disposable Soma pushes the boundaries of storytelling, using generative AI to craft a satirical and thrilling vision of our political future." Post this

The first episode, titled The Little Assassin, is a gripping 23-minute standalone story. It depicts an assassination that ignites the narrative and introduces the viewer to a strange future where drug use is widespread and half the days of the year are public holidays.

Currently, four episodes are complete, with five more in development for the first season. Audiences and reviewers alike are invited to explore this groundbreaking series that uses futuristic technology to tell stories about a futuristic world.

The series was made primarily with MidJourney for generating images, Luma DreamMachine, Haiper, Pika, and Runway for animating the images, ElevenLabs for voices, and Suno for music. It is based on The Disposable Soma trilogy, published by Haradon in 2023 (written without the use of AI). He has made four other movies besides this (two with AI, two without), and a number of shorts.

Watch Episode 1, The Little Assassin, now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFq-qAKIedw&list=PLr5Rf_1LVFGUlpR2USJWTUcdN2y_OBrkd

