New Sci-Fi Series "The Disposable Soma" Uses Generative AI to Explore the Future of Politics and Humanity

The Disposable Soma, one of the first series created to be made with generative AI, based on Zeb Haradon's 2023 book trilogy. Set during the bizarre 2164 presidential election, it blends political satire and thriller elements to explore a dystopian democracy. Episode 1, The Little Assassin, is available now on YouTube.
SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Disposable Soma, an innovative new science fiction series, breaks boundaries as one of the first TV show created entirely using generative AI image and video tools. Based on the book series by author and filmmaker Zeb Haradon, this political thriller and satire dives deep into the strange, dark future of democracy.
The series explores the 2164 presidential election, where one candidate selects an opium-addicted parrot as his running mate. Season one follows the primary proccess as candidate Jim Liu attempts to gain the nomination of The Empathy Party, a third-party dedicated to ridding the nation of sociopaths.
The first episode, titled The Little Assassin, is a gripping 23-minute standalone story. It depicts an assassination that ignites the narrative and introduces the viewer to a strange future where drug use is widespread and half the days of the year are public holidays.
Currently, four episodes are complete, with five more in development for the first season. Audiences and reviewers alike are invited to explore this groundbreaking series that uses futuristic technology to tell stories about a futuristic world.
The series was made primarily with MidJourney for generating images, Luma DreamMachine, Haiper, Pika, and Runway for animating the images, ElevenLabs for voices, and Suno for music. It is based on The Disposable Soma trilogy, published by Haradon in 2023 (written without the use of AI). He has made four other movies besides this (two with AI, two without), and a number of shorts.
Watch Episode 1, The Little Assassin, now on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFq-qAKIedw&list=PLr5Rf_1LVFGUlpR2USJWTUcdN2y_OBrkd
