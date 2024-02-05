New Sci-Fi Thriller Shares the Humanity Behind the Mask with a Team of Down-to-Earth Heroes

Author Jason King introduces a diverse team of superheroes for a new generation

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by his lifelong love of storytelling, author Jason King wants to bring readers into a universe of imperfect heroes and enemies veiled in shadows. His newest sci-fi thriller, "The Puppet Show," combines comic book hero nostalgia with modern superhero action.

"I grew up with some of the first versions of the heroes now seen and loved on the big screen," King said, "they did a lot to shape my life in a positive direction and inspire me. I wanted to bring these characters to life to do the same thing for a new generation."

With metahumans rising to take on a notable role in society, a diverse group called the Troubleshooters, a group of normal people who just so happen to be able to do extraordinary things, must navigate the perils of good versus evil and figure out how to do right by their friends, loved ones, and the world.

"The Troubleshooters may have powers, but they are still human," King explained. "They deal with loss, fear, anger and how to find ways to overcome challenges, just like normal people. Heroes are not perfect and without fear, they are those who step up despite it."

The Troubleshooters find themselves up against a mysterious group, known only as The Puppetmasters. By genetically engineering their own race of metahumans, they seek to create not just loyal soldiers, but instruments they can use to ensure their power and influence over civilization.

Seeing that the Puppetmasters will go to any length achieve their goals, the Troubleshooters soon find themselves on the battlefield facing other mutants in a race against time to free their friend and to loosen the Puppetmasters' grip on the world.

King plans to continue the Troubleshooters' story in future books.

"The Puppet Show"

By Jason King

ISBN: 9781663229519 (softcover); 9781663229526 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Since he can remember, Jason King has written stories. He created a fictional world by age eight in which he continued to write stories into his 20s. His earliest surviving writing is a seven-part fantasy series, and he has written several fantasy stories and never lost the dream of becoming an author. He spent time in the United States Air Force, from 1999 to 2003. He currently lives in Ohio after living in seven other states and being stationed overseas in Bahrain and Kuwait. King hopes readers enjoy his stories as he considers himself, first and foremost, a storyteller. To learn more, please visit https://jasonkingauthorscorner.com/.

