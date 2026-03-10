New Scientific Study Reveals Why Mulberry Silk Is One of the World's Most Advanced Natural Fibers

Nature has engineered silk fibers with a sophisticated microscopic architecture that explains their exceptional properties and points to wide potential applications in textiles, beauty, and biomedical materials. Post this

To view the full microscopic imagery and comparative analysis, please visit" Micro-Structural Analysis & Physicochemical Properties of 6A Grade Silk".The findings highlight how the natural architecture of mulberry silk enables its signature characteristics, including soft luster, low friction, breathability, and skin compatibility.

Natural Triangular Fiber Structure Creates Silk's Signature Glow

Why does mulberry silk exhibit such distinctive properties? The report shows that its unique fiber microstructure—featuring triangular cross-sections and smooth protein surfaces—plays a central role.

Using scanning electron microscopy, researchers at DOCSUN Silk Lab observed that degummed mulberry silk fibers display a rounded triangular prism cross-section, rather than the cylindrical shape commonly found in many synthetic fibers. This geometric structure functions as a natural optical prism, refracting and diffusing light at multiple angles.

As a result, silk produces the soft pearlescent luster historically associated with luxury textiles. "Unlike synthetic materials that reflect light in a uniform and often plastic-like manner, silk's natural geometry scatters light more gently," the report explains. "This optical behavior creates the subtle glow that distinguishes high-quality mulberry silk."

Smooth Fiber Surface Reduces Friction Against Skin and Hair

What makes silk particularly gentle for skin and hair? The report also analyzes the longitudinal morphology of silk fibers. High-magnification SEM imaging reveals that mulberry silk features an extremely smooth surface without scales or rough protrusions. This structural characteristic significantly reduces friction compared with many other fibers.

Tribological research cited in the report indicates that silk fibroin materials can achieve very low coefficients of friction when hydrated, approaching lubrication levels similar to natural cartilage. This property helps explain why silk is widely used in products designed for prolonged skin contact, such as silk pillowcases, sleep masks, custom scrunchies and luxury beddings. Lower friction can help reduce mechanical stress on both skin and hair during sleep.

Microscopic Comparison: Silk vs. Cotton vs. Polyester

To better illustrate silk's structural advantages, the report compares mulberry silk fibers with those of cotton and polyester:

Cotton: Microscopic analysis shows cotton fibers contain twisted ribbon-like structures and hollow lumen channels, which increase moisture absorption while also produce higher surface friction.

Polyester: In contrast, polyester fibers display uniform cylindrical surfaces that reflect light directly, producing a sharper specular reflection commonly described as synthetic shine.

These structural differences influence important textile properties including tactile smoothness, breathability, and skin comfort.

Biomedical Research Confirms Silk Fibroin's Biocompatibility

Why is silk increasingly studied in biomedical materials? Beyond textile applications, the report references extensive biomedical research on silk fibroin, the primary structural protein in mulberry silk. Purified silk fibroin has been used for decades in FDA-approved surgical sutures and tissue engineering scaffolds, demonstrating excellent biocompatibility and minimal immune response.

Laboratory studies cited in the report also show high cell viability and negligible inflammatory cytokine release when silk fibroin is used as a biomaterial substrate. These findings further reinforce silk's reputation as a naturally skin-friendly material.

Bridging Traditional Silk Craft and Modern Material Science

DOCSUN launched the Silk Lab initiative to explore natural fibers through modern analytical methods. By combining microscopy, textile science, and biomedical research, the initiative aims to better understand how traditional materials perform at the microscopic level.

"Silk is often appreciated for its beauty and softness, but its real sophistication lies in its microscopic structure," a DOCSUN Silk Lab spokesperson said. "Our research shows that the remarkable properties of mulberry silk are rooted in natural engineering that evolved over millions of years."

About DOCSUN

DOCSUN is a global textile company specializing in the design, customization, and manufacturing of premium fabric products, with a particular focus on mulberry silk scarves, along with fashion accessories and home textiles. The company partners with designers, retailers, and emerging brands worldwide to develop distinctive textile products and collections.

To deepen its understanding of natural materials, DOCSUN established the DOCSUN Silk Lab, a research initiative dedicated to exploring the microstructure and material science of silk and other natural fibers. Through microscopy analysis, textile research and material studies, the lab investigates how fiber geometry and molecular structure influence comfort, optical performance, durability, and skin compatibility.

By combining scientific research with advanced textile manufacturing, DOCSUN brings the natural performance of silk from the laboratory into high-quality products used in everyday life.

