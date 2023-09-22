New Sedan Update: Check Out the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Customers who wish to purchase the latest Honda Civic Sedan can do so at Capital Honda.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a trusted Honda dealership in Charlottetown, is thrilled to announce the availability of the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan. The 2024 Civic Sedan is a popular model featuring a sleek and sophisticated new design, advanced technology, and impressive performance. It is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, performance, and style.

With its sleek and modern design, unique technology features, and impressive fuel efficiency, the 2024 Civic Sedan is set to raise the bar in the compact sedan segment. The model is available in four trim levels: LX-B, EX, Sport, and Touring. All trim levels, apart from the Touring trim, come standard with a 2-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Also, the engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission.

The LX-B trim is the base trim and comes standard with specs like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a Honda Sensing™ suite of advanced safety features. Whereas the EX trim level adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and a power moonroof to the list. The Sport trim level has a more aggressive design and comes standard with features including 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome tailpipe finisher, and a fog light. Top-of-the-line trim, the Touring comes standard with features such as a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bose® sound system, and wireless charging.

Interested buyers can view the online inventory and schedule a test drive for the 2024 Honda Civic Sedan at Capital Honda. They can visit the dealership located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1R3 to learn more.

