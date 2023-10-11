New Segment to Explore Innovations in Engineering and Advanced Equipment

Watch Advancements to learn how developments in industrial engineering and state of the art equipment are improving operations throughout the food industry.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in industrial engineering and equipment.

In this segment, viewers will learn about Aneko, a leading engineering company focused on innovation, process lines, and state-of-the-art equipment design for the food and beverage industry. Viewers will learn about Aneko's advanced techniques and machines, which are built to deliver the highest quality possible.

With a complete line of services, from component selection to process design, to assembly and more, the show will explore how Aneko's highly intuitive, friendly designs enable shorter commissioning time and less errors, which results in a better ROI.

"Cutting edge technology in the design of process lines and equipment drives us into the future of turnkey projects for a more sustainable environment. Quality innovation is present in every aspect of our engineering and passion for details set us apart," said Hernan Marino, CEO, Aneko.

Starting at raw material reception and ending with the final product, spectators will see how the company's specialized processes and equipment follow strict sanitary design for products like white or flavored UHT milk, PMO process complain, plant-based flavored beverages, isotonic drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, and carbonated products among others.

"With more than 30 years of know-how experience, Ankeo delivers high technology machinery to the dairy products and beverage industries and designs every piece of equipment to the highest quality standards," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how the accuracy and precision of Aneko's systems are improving production line performance and runtime for key players throughout the industry."

Aneko is a process engineering company focused on innovation, process lines and equipment design. For more than 32 years, Aneko has delivered high technology machinery for two key industries: Food and Beverages.

With offices in South, Central and North America, providing from specification design to commissioning and training, Aneko helps clients maximize productivity and elevate ROI.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

