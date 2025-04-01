New Self-Help Book Guides Readers to Living, Loving and Thriving in Their Later Years

"I want readers to know that it is never too late, and they are never 'too old' to pursue their purpose, dreams and desires," Allen said. "It is within the power of readers to live a healthy, happy, fulfilled and abundant life." Post this

In addition to writing this book, Allen has 32 years of teaching experience that includes health, physical education, administration, aging, motor learning and dance. She hopes that her expertise will have a positive impact on her readers.

"We only get one chance at life, and we never know how much time we have left," Allen said. "What we do know is that time is a non-renewable resource—once it's gone, it can't be replaced or recovered. It's gone, often leaving us with regret. That's why I encourage readers to make the most of every moment."

"More Than 50 and Loving It! Giving Yourself Permission to Live Life More Abundantly"

By Beverly J. Allen, Ph. D.

ISBN: 9781665758444 (softcover); 9781665758468 (hardcover); 9781665758451 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Allen is a retired university professor with 32 years of teaching experience at the university level and eight years in grade school. She holds multiple certifications, such as a North Carolina Master Teacher. She served as president of several professional organizations, such as the National Health and Fitness Association, and contributed to numerous state and national education committees. Dr. Allen has led teacher workshops and presentations worldwide and is also a certified Brave Thinking Institute Life Coach. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855247-more-than-50-and-loving-it.

