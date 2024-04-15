New Self-Improvement Memoir Highlights Woman's Journey to Reclamation

Penelope Rose details traveling back in time to her childhood to uncover the reasons for her difficult adolescence and adulthood
NORWALK, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Penelope Rose delves into her personal odyssey of self-exploration, resilience and healing in her debut memoir, "Journey Back To Self." Rose shares her revelations about the emotional burdens she unknowingly carried from childhood into her adult life, perpetuating cycles of pain and unworthiness in her relationships.
In "Journey Back To Self," Rose highlights the insights she has gained through trauma, heartbreak and beliefs of unworthiness. Rose offers her perspective on many aspects of her life, including many painful and confusing topics, in hopes of offering a helping hand to those who may have endured similar traumatic events and are ready to embark on their healing journey.
"My goal for this book is to reach as many people as possible, as I feel it can truly change their lives for the better," Rose said. "It is my goal to share it and speak about it all over the world. I want readers to take the transformative journey of self-discovery and healing, that ultimately led me back to the core of my being; home to myself."
Through the lens of her own experiences with heartbreak, divorce and the lessons learned along the way, Rose uncovers the invisible weights that she had accumulated in her "belief backpack" during her formative years, in order to be a guiding light for others seeking their own self-healing path.
"I want readers to learn from my book and experiences that they are not defined by their past, they can heal and that unconditional love is the most powerful force in reclaiming ones true identity;" Rose said, "no guilt, shame or regret."
"Journey Back To Self"
By Penelope Rose
ISBN: 9798765247860 (softcover); 9798765247877 (electronic)
Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Penelope Rose is a 28-year-old single mother, author, poet, intuitive channel and healer. She has studied personal growth, human psychology, and spirituality for the last 10 years in both her inner and outer world, devoting herself to growth, healing, and transformation. She has gained wisdom and connected closer to the divine with a passion of communicating and sharing that healing through her writing. She's alchemized painful experiences in her life and turned them into an opportunity to fulfil her purpose, to serve as a teacher and guide to support humanity with her gift. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857094-journey-back-to-self.
Media Contact
Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article