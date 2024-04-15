New Self-Improvement Memoir Highlights Woman's Journey to Reclamation

"It is my goal to share it and speak about it all over the world. I want readers to take the transformative journey of self-discovery and healing, that ultimately led me back to the core of my being; home to myself." Post this

"My goal for this book is to reach as many people as possible, as I feel it can truly change their lives for the better," Rose said. "It is my goal to share it and speak about it all over the world. I want readers to take the transformative journey of self-discovery and healing, that ultimately led me back to the core of my being; home to myself."

Through the lens of her own experiences with heartbreak, divorce and the lessons learned along the way, Rose uncovers the invisible weights that she had accumulated in her "belief backpack" during her formative years, in order to be a guiding light for others seeking their own self-healing path.

"I want readers to learn from my book and experiences that they are not defined by their past, they can heal and that unconditional love is the most powerful force in reclaiming ones true identity;" Rose said, "no guilt, shame or regret."

"Journey Back To Self"

By Penelope Rose

ISBN: 9798765247860 (softcover); 9798765247877 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Penelope Rose is a 28-year-old single mother, author, poet, intuitive channel and healer. She has studied personal growth, human psychology, and spirituality for the last 10 years in both her inner and outer world, devoting herself to growth, healing, and transformation. She has gained wisdom and connected closer to the divine with a passion of communicating and sharing that healing through her writing. She's alchemized painful experiences in her life and turned them into an opportunity to fulfil her purpose, to serve as a teacher and guide to support humanity with her gift. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857094-journey-back-to-self.

