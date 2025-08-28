New Self Storage Facility Opens to Serve Growing Batavia, IL Market

Noble Family Enterprises opens 968-unit self storage facility in Batavia, IL.

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based Noble Family Enterprises today announced the opening of a 968-unit self storage facility located at 2345 Mill Street in Batavia, IL. The 100% climate-controlled facility offers customers a clean, safe and secure place to store their belongings.

"The Batavia area is growing and we're excited to offer a space-saving solution. We are committed to expanding our presence and are especially excited to serve this market" stated Brad Noble, President of Noble Family Investments. "We are confident our state-of-the-art facility will be a great resource for new and established residents," Brad continued.

Branded Space Shop Self Storage, this Batavia location provides a budget-friendly solution to space constraints at home or in offices. With numerous types of self storage units available, tenants can benefit from the below offerings:

Climate-controlled storage options

24/7 access

Drive-up units

Month-to-month leases

Packing and moving supplies available

Deliveries accepted

Dollies and handcarts available

Online payment options and autopay

Located at 2345 Mill Street, Space Shop is just a short drive away from neighbors like Geneva, Aurora and Elburn, IL and points of interest like Batavia Park, Geneva Commons and Elburn Station.

Explore available storage units with several move-in specials to choose from by visiting https://www.spaceshopselfstorage.com/locations/illinois/batavia/space-shop-self-storage-batavia/.

About Noble Family Enterprises

Noble Family Enterprises (NFE) is a privately funded, well-capitalized, family office headquartered in Atlanta, GA. NFE invests in many multi-faceted businesses that include a broad spectrum of industries. We are actively pursuing various opportunities and growing the portfolio of businesses.

Media Contact

Jeff Gunn, Space Shop Self Storage, 1 4044016333, [email protected], https://www.spaceshopselfstorage.com/

Kristina Hess, Noble Family Enterprises, 1 7702829465 1570, [email protected], https://www.spaceshopselfstorage.com/

