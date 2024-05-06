New Semaglutide Weight Loss Injection Program in Philadelphia Announced by Lux Skin Lasers by John Lee, MD and Renowned Women's Wellness Physician Dr. Joseph Castelli

"Through our new semaglutide injection weight loss program, I want to provide my patients with accessible and personalized medical care from someone who can assure their safety while helping them achieve their wellness goals with confidence and affordability," says Dr. Joseph Castelli. Post this

One of the standout features of Dr. Castelli's program is its affordability. Unlike other practices in the area where patients may be seen by PA/NP's and charged exorbitant fees, Dr. Castelli's program offers complimentary consultations to ensure that every patient is a good candidate for the program and there are no underlying medical to the treatment.

The hallmark of Lux's weight loss program is its affordability. Dr. Castelli commitment to providing access to as many people as possible so people to gain more self-confidence while also improving their weight is something that Lux and Dr. Castelli is excited about. He is thrilled to see his patients elated at their progress and their health improving. After an initial complimentary consultation, clients will return to review blood work with Dr. Castelli and start the program. Dr. Castelli will inject the first treatment of semaglutide or tirzapetide, a groundbreaking medication for managing weight loss and other various health conditions. He will also instruct clients on how to perform the treatment at home on a weekly basis for three more weeks. Their pricing model stands in stark contrast to the higher rates charged by most med spas in the vicinity without the level of care that Dr. Castelli and his team affords.

Moreover, Dr. Castelli's practice goes beyond mere affordability by offering a range of effective treatment options tailored to each client's needs. While semaglutide proves effective weight loss for most patients, Dr. Castelli also provides access to Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) for those who require alternative solutions. Priced competitively, this additional option ensures that every client receives a customized plan designed to optimize their weight loss goals.

"Through our new semaglutide injection weight loss program, I want to provide my patients with accessible and personalized medical care from someone who can assure their safety while helping them achieve their wellness goals with confidence and affordability," says Dr. Joseph Castelli.

As part of their commitment to comprehensive care, Lux Skin & Lasers by John Lee, MD practice extends weight loss membership benefits that include discounts on other premium services such as Botox, fillers, Coolsculpting and laser treatments. By prioritizing affordability and accessibility without compromising on quality, Dr. Castelli and his team reaffirm their reputation as the leading medspa in Mainline and in the Philadelphia region.

More about Dr. Joseph Castelli:

Dr. Joseph Castelli is an Aesthetic Doctor practicing at Lux Skin Lasers in Bryn Mawr and King of Prussia, PA, just outside Philadelphia. Dr. Castelli's commitment to excellence in patient care and innovation has earned him recognition as a leading figure in the medical community. To schedule a consultation, please call (610) 789-6701 or visit http://www.luxskinlasers.com.

