New Senior Housing News Outlook Report Shows Operators are Entering 2024 with Broad, Renewed Optimism About the Industry, Especially Occupancy and Expansion

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Housing News, a WTWH Media publication, has released the results of its 2024 Senior Living Outlook Survey, identifying the top challenges and opportunities for owners and operators in the year ahead. Asked about the hiring environment in 2024, respondents noted that staffing will continue to be the industry's top challenge.

But those concerns seem to be assuaged by an increased optimism for the industry's short and long-term prospects, with respondents predicting occupancy rate growth and indicating their plans to be buyers in the M&A space.

Senior Housing News conducted the survey in partnership with CRE financing leader Lument, with the objective of learning about how operators are steering the industry to pre-COVID occupancy levels in a post-COVID world.

The results show the views of 165 senior housing professionals in a variety of leadership roles and organizations, painting a bold picture of the industry-wide sentiment in 2024 and beyond.

In summary, respondents indicated:

Staffing remains the greatest challenge for operators in 2024.

Despite challenges, respondents are largely optimistic about the state of senior living in 2024. Nearly 75% believe occupancy rates will rise this year.

Middle-market opportunities abound as the need for housing among middle-income seniors rises and operators expand their approaches to delivering affordability to seniors.

"For the first time since the pandemic, senior living operators are feeling overwhelmingly bullish about industry growth," said Senior Housing News Editor Tim Regan. "With census stabilizing and investment opportunities expanding, industry leaders are seeing a comeback year for senior housing."

Aaron Becker, Senior Managing Director of Lument, also shared his thoughts on the 2024 Outlook Survey:

"With 2023 and all its challenges behind us, we begin the new year on a decidedly optimistic note. Long-term underlying fundamentals remain overwhelmingly positive, and a stable, more favorable market will contribute to a narrowing of the bid-ask spread which should positively impact debt proceeds, cap rates and valuations. Clearly those of you in the industry agree, as evident by this survey's finding that 87% of respondents are somewhat or very positive about the months ahead."

The survey was conducted online between November 8 to November 30, 2023. Access the full survey results here.

