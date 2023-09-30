New Sensaphone Sentry: An Affordable 24/7 Remote Monitoring Device for Water and Wastewater Facilities

The new Sensaphone Sentry system offers water and wastewater facility operators an easy, cost-effective way to monitor equipment and other critical conditions around the clock. With over 37 years of experience in remote monitoring, Sensaphone will introduce the Sentry system at the WEFTEC 2023 Exhibition, booth 4612, October 2-4, in Chicago.
ASTON, Pa., Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Sensaphone Sentry system offers water and wastewater facility operators an easy, cost-effective way to monitor equipment and other critical conditions around the clock. With over 37 years of experience in remote monitoring, Sensaphone will introduce the Sentry system at the WEFTEC 2023 Exhibition, booth 4612, October 2-4, in Chicago.
The Sensaphone Sentry system uses cellular technology to remotely track up to five environmental and equipment conditions in water and wastewater settings, including tank levels, power failures, pump status and temperature. When the device detects issues, it instantly sends alerts via phone, text or email over standard cellular networks.
The system is ideal for operations where internet or landline connectivity is unavailable or for replacing a traditional land-line-based auto dialer. Users can access information and make system changes from any web-enabled device or a mobile app.
The Sensaphone Sentry stores all readings in the cloud and allows multiple devices to be managed from one account. No software is required, so installation, integration and management are easy.
The device is housed in a durable aluminum casing and includes built-in power failure detection, a rechargeable backup battery and optional GPS location features.
The Sensaphone Sentry will be available commercially in the first quarter of 2024. Features and design are subject to change.
Discover additional details about the Sensaphone Sentry here: https://www.sensaphone.com/products/sensaphone-sentry-monitoring-system.php.
About Sensaphone
Sensaphone® offers a comprehensive line of remote monitoring products that safeguard valuable assets by tracking critical equipment and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and power failures. Sensaphone products provide alerts and proactive monitoring data to homeowners and facility managers in many areas including telecommunications, oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVACR, agriculture, healthcare, data centers and greenhouses. Nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in use today around the world, and they continue to be manufactured in the USA. For more information, call 877-373-2700, email [email protected] or visit https://www.sensaphone.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Goetz, Sensaphone, 610-269-2100, [email protected], https://www.sensaphone.com
SOURCE Sensaphone
