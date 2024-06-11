New SEO Strategy Study Reveals 82% of Marketers Will Expand SEO Budgets in 2024

"This research underscores the critical importance of investing in SEO, specifically focusing on video and high-quality content, to grow your business. Quality content remains the biggest challenge, yet the biggest opportunity for marketers." - John Lincoln Post this

Increased SEO Spending: A substantial 82.5% of marketers plan to increase their SEO spending in 2024, with content marketing receiving the largest share of the budget.

Google's Helpful Content Update Impact: The September 2023 update improved rankings for 50% of marketers, up from 43% the previous year. This update emphasizes high-quality, user-centric content.

Generating New Business: 59.2% of marketers reported that their content marketing efforts effectively generated new business in 2023, underscoring the direct correlation between high-quality content and business growth.

Top Ranking Factors: Survey respondents rated content quality and user experience as the most important perceived factors for search rankings, highlighting the need for high-quality, user-centric content.

Threats to SEO: Machine learning and AI are seen as the biggest threats to SEO, with 32% of respondents expressing concern over their impact. Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE), (now known as AI Overviews), was also noted as a significant threat.

Content Quality Challenges: Producing high-quality content remains the biggest challenge for 21.4% of marketers, emphasizing the need for ample resources and expertise.

John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility, expressed enthusiasm about the study's findings, stating, "This research underscores the critical importance of investing in SEO, specifically focusing on video and high-quality content, to grow your business. Quality content remains the biggest challenge, yet the biggest opportunity for marketers."

Jen Cornwell, VP of SEO, notes the importance of search engine optimization, saying, "This study confirms what we've seen firsthand with our clients: a well-executed, user-centric content strategy is the key to unlocking organic search growth. Now is the time to invest in this approach to ensure your brand stands out in the digital landscape."

