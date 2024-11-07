New Service "EscapeAmerica.org" Launches to Help Americans Relocate Abroad in Response to Trump's Presidential Victory

In the wake of Trump's presidential victory, a group of Americans living abroad has launched a service helping Americans relocate to different countries around the world.
In response to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory, a new service, EscapeAmerica.org, has launched to help Americans plan and execute their move abroad. Headquartered in Austin, TX, EscapeAmerica.org offers strategic guidance for those looking to relocate to countries that rank high on quality of life metrics, such as health, safety, social stability, and freedom.
Founded by Americans who have successfully transitioned to life overseas, EscapeAmerica.org provides assistance to individuals who feel anxious about the future in the United States and who are ready to explore a more fulfilling life elsewhere. With insights from expats and professionals living abroad, the online service offers both logistical and practical guidance to make the transition smoother for prospective expatriates.
"The American Dream has moved abroad," the founders of EscapeAmerica.org state. "We believe a rewarding, purposeful, and fulfilling life can be found outside the United States, in many countries around the world that rank higher in quality of life metrics than the US. It frustrates us that our US-based friends cannot enjoy the same level of safety, health, social stability, and freedom, that we experience on a regular basis. We want to help others make the same move to a better life and future."
Anyone can schedule a free 20-min intro call with the EscapeAmerica relocation team to explore their options. The service includes tailored guidance to meet the needs of individuals and families considering an international move. With expertise in global destinations, EscapeAmerica.org helps clients identify suitable countries, understand visa and residency requirements, and navigate the practicalities of housing, healthcare, and integration into new communities.
