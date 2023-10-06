New Service: Google Cloud Partner TS Cloud Releases "ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry"

Google Cloud Partner, TS Cloud, announced the release of "ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry". And start to provide this AI data entry service to Google Workspace users worldwide.

The service allows AI to analyze a large number of images and PDF files uploaded to Google Drive where AI will automatically categorize and output the identified data into Google Sheets. With this, users can now automate data entry with ease, which was done manually until today.

Data entry is often a time-consuming and routine task, but with "ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry" you can reduce such time by up to 90%, increasing both productivity and efficiency in your workspace. It could be applied to various departments in organizations, such as the sales department for business card input, and the accounting department for invoice input, etc. This is the next step in the automation of our daily workflow.

To know how it works, the backend of the automation service uses Google Vision AI and Google Document AI for text detection, and with OpenAI's Completions API, the data will be categorized and then outputted to the user's Google Sheets. For data protection and privacy, the data is solely stored in the Google Drive of its users and will not be used for AI learning. Users can feel confident and safe while using it with ease.

How You Can Install ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry?

"ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry" can be simply installed from Google Workspace Marketplace and allows you to enter 20 pieces of data for free. No subscription is required, and the number of data entries can be topped up at any time. Enterprises interested in improving their productivity are encouraged to start with a free trial.

Thoughts From TS Cloud's CEO

"AI will become an indispensable tool for improving work efficiency in the future, and ChatGPT Auto-Data Entry is a service that can deliver the benefits of AI easily," said Mr. Shiko Tanaka, CEO of TS Cloud, "We look forward to contributing to the digital transformation for our customers as we provide them the support they need in their transitional period."

About TS Cloud

TS Cloud is an officially certified Google premier partner and since their establishment in Taiwan in 2007, they have successfully integrated Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) to over 3,000 companies in their journey of digital transformation. TS Cloud aims to use their extensive implementation experience to help organizations boost their productivity and competitiveness in their respective industry.

