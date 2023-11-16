New Short Film Shines Spotlight on Maine's Wild Blueberry Industry

Many people have no idea how important this multi-generational industry has been to Maine's heritage and economy or what goes into producing these tiny, powerful berries. 99 percent of the crop is washed and flash-frozen within 24 hours of harvest to lock in their antioxidant-rich goodness. Post this

Every year, Maine produces nearly 100 percent of the wild blueberries grown in the United States. Grown across 42,000 acres, this wild fruit is indigenous (one of only three native fruits to North America) and has existed on the land for thousands of years. The farmers, many of whom are 6th, 7th, or 8th generation, prepare all year to end up with roughly three weeks to harvest the entire crop.

"As a local Maine-based filmmaker, I wanted to bring the story of Maine's wild blueberry industry to life, and offer a glimpse into how hard these individuals - the farmers - work to deliver the wild blueberry to the masses," said Jameson Smith, the film's director. "Their dedication and commitment and love for the land and the wild blueberry is truly inspiring."

"Many people have no idea how important this multi-generational industry has been to Maine's heritage and economy or what goes into producing these tiny, powerful berries," added Smith. "Or that 99 percent of the crop is washed and flash-frozen within 24 hours of harvest to lock in their antioxidant-rich goodness, key vitamins and minerals. If they did, they'd be inspired too, and would choose 'wild' over 'cultivated' blueberries every time."

