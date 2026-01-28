New SimScholars® Curriculum Available for Cat® Simulators Next Gen Excavator System

"SimScholars curriculum enables educators to provide consistent, high-quality instruction while allowing learners to practice safely and build confidence with modern machine technologies," explained Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion. Post this

"Heavy equipment operator training programs need tools that not only teach operating skills and techniques but also train operators how to use today's machine technology systems," explained Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion. "By combining the theory SimScholars curriculum offers with the hands-on training Cat Simulators provide, we're equipping instructors with a complete training solution that builds learners' confidence and real-world skills to prepare them for today's jobsites."

Curriculum Highlights

Offers learner guides, videos, how‑to graphics, interactive lessons, quizzes and tests.

Supports individual or group progress tracking and competency development.

Works in classrooms or remote learning settings. Or an offline mobile app for a tablet is available.

Provides kinesthetic motion instructions and simulator‑exercise videos to reinforce skills and proper techniques.

Bridges classroom learning with cost-effective simulator training for on-the-job applications for all Cat Simulators models.

"With demand for skilled operators continuing to rise, simulation-based training is becoming essential," added Price. "SimScholars curriculum enables educators to provide consistent, high-quality instruction while allowing learners to practice safely and build confidence with modern machine technologies."

Cat Simulators and SimScholars curriculum are available in other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. Training centers, schools, and organizations interested in purchasing Cat Simulators and integrating SimScholars curriculum into their training programs can visit our website for more information.

Media Contact

Kim Roberts, Simformotion LLC, 1 +1.309.670.3200, [email protected], https://simformotion.com/

SOURCE Simformotion LLC