New Single 'Beach Street Boogie' Brings High-Energy Rock Vibes to the Airwaves.

Martin Packwood is back with another electrifying guitar instrumental—'Beach Street Boogie', an upbeat dance rock anthem inspired by the vibrant energy of 'Beach Street,' a unique cultural hub in Felixstowe, UK.

FELIXSTOWE, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built from repurposed shipping containers and brought to life with street art, Beach Street is a hotspot for music, food, and nightlife. Capturing that lively atmosphere, 'Beach Street Boogie' delivers infectious grooves, driving rhythms, and fiery guitar work that invite listeners to move.

Following a string of successful releases, this latest single showcases Martin Packwood's signature blend of melody and technical prowess, bringing a raw, unfiltered energy that makes it impossible to sit still.

Social media and streaming links can be found at: https://www.martinpackwood.com/landing/beach-street-boogie.html>

About Martin Packwood.

Martin was born in Birmingham, UK and is now lives in Felixstowe, UK. He is a guitarist and composer known for his emotive instrumental music, blending elements of rock, classical, and jazz sounds.

