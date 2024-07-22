New Sit 'n Sleep Study Reveals Consumers' Top Mattress Preferences in 2024

The comprehensive report highlights popular brands, average purchase prices, primary sleep concerns, and other insights.

GARDENA, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sit 'n Sleep, the leading Southern California mattress superstore, has released a study that combines consumer research and industry insights to offer an illuminating look at what buyers want in a mattress in 2024, and how those factors inform their purchasing decisions.

"We are thrilled to unveil these findings, which capture the evolving preferences of today's consumers," said Drew Miller, VP of Marketing. "Healthy sleep habits are integral to our overall well-being, and the right mattress is essential for providing the comfort and support people need for a good night's sleep that helps them wake up refreshed and alert. At Sit 'n Sleep, we are committed to leveraging the study's findings to help our customers discover personalized sleep solutions."

Some key points from the study:

Buyers' top concerns include whether a mattress alleviates back pain, allergies, or snoring disorders. They also are looking for the best mattresses to support certain sleeping positions or heavier body weights, as well as mattresses that utilize cooling technologies that help people maintain a consistent body temperature for undisturbed sleep.

Sit 'n Sleep customers spend an average $2,015 on a mattress.

For consumers, the most important attributes of a mattress are comfort, durability, motion isolation, temperature regulation, and buyer-friendly trial periods and warranties.

Top brands purchased from Sit 'n Sleep include Hybrid Infinity, King Koil , Kingsdown, and Stearns & Foster.

To help guide consumers in their mattress buying decisions, Sit 'n Sleep offers its unmatched bedMATCH technology. This diagnostic system uses more than 1,000 calculations across 18 statistical categories to match customers to the mattresses that will offer them optimal postural support based on their sleep position, weight distribution, sleep habits, and other factors.

To access the complete study, visit https://www.sitnsleep.com/blogs/blog/mattress-sleep-study. To learn more about Sit 'n Sleep, its products, and its bedMATCH technology, visit https://www.sitnsleep.com/.

About Sit 'n Sleep:

Sit 'n Sleep is the mattress superstore dedicated to delivering a good night's sleep to millions of Californians. Sit 'n Sleep is focused on helping people find the right mattress for their needs, body type, and health—all from the largest selection of mattresses, at the best price, while receiving great service. With 36 superstore locations throughout Southern California, Sit 'n Sleep is an established Southern California brand, operating some of the largest and most successful mattress stores in the nation for over 35 years. For more information, visit https://www.sitnsleep.com/.

