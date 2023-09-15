New Solutioning Initiative for Clients in the Energy Sector

"Microsoft 365 really does offer the best platform available to address these issues. The M365 toolset is best-in-class when it comes to improving and maintaining the long-term health of companies in the energy sector." Tweet this

In fact, most energy companies aren't positioned to objectively analyze and solve these types of issues without risking costly disruptions to their businesses. That's why Cyclotron Group is pleased to announce a new initiative for providing vertical-specific solutioning for energy sector companies.

"The energy sector is a very complex vertical, which makes solving business process and workflow issues difficult. It's important to have an objective vantage point for assessing problems and a flexible toolset that's up to the challenge," says Amber Bahl, CEO of Cyclotron Group. "Microsoft 365 really does offer the best platform available to address these issues. The M365 toolset is best-in-class when it comes to improving and maintaining the long-term health of companies in the energy sector."

Some of the challenges facing modern energy companies include:

Challenge: Costly lags in tracking capital costs, which can result in unforeseen financial consequences.

Solution: Implement automation in financial updates that allow for single-click approvals and automatic pricing updates.

Solution: Implement automation in financial updates that allow for single-click approvals and automatic pricing updates. Challenge: Disparate financial and resource management systems that don't communicate with each other.

Solution: Implement cloud-based Microsoft Defender protection that integrates with disconnected environments via proxy architecture with carefully controlled cloud security connection points to protect against cybersecurity threats .

Solution: Implement cloud-based Microsoft Defender protection that integrates with disconnected environments via proxy architecture with carefully controlled cloud security connection points to protect against cybersecurity threats Challenge: Remove business process bottlenecks caused legacy technology and disparate platforms and applications.

Solution: Implement Microsoft Teams with Contact Center as the management platform for communications, reporting, monitoring, and staff management.

Solution: Implement Microsoft Teams with Contact Center as the management platform for communications, reporting, monitoring, and staff management. Challenge: Simplify complicated data management processes and enable real-time insights into production, supply chain, and sales data.

Solution: Implement Azure Synapse Analytics to unify big data and data warehousing into a single, powerful service that provides real-time analytics at a massive scale.

Solution: Implement Azure Synapse Analytics to unify big data and data warehousing into a single, powerful service that provides real-time analytics at a massive scale. Challenge: Remedy the lack of insight into capital equipment.

Solution: Implement an Azure IoT Hub that allows for bidirectional communication and the ability to monitor, manage, and analyze equipment and performance in real time.

Solution: Implement an Azure IoT Hub that allows for bidirectional communication Challenge: Inefficient application development and deployment and a lack of collaboration among development teams.

Solution: Implement Azure DevOps to support collaborative application development, from source code management to deployment and monitoring.

Solution: Implement Azure DevOps to support collaborative application development, from source code management to deployment and monitoring. Challenge: Ensure frontline workers and back-office information workers are working with the same, up-to-date data.

Solutions: Implement best practices for M365 tools that improve collaboration and awareness among frontline and back-office workers.

Solutions: Implement best practices for M365 tools that improve collaboration and awareness among frontline and back-office workers. Challenge: Inefficient or broken workflows caused by inadequate or substandard implementation of MS Dynamics 365 tools and solutions.

Solution: Cyclotron provides dedicated support for Dynamics 365 modules and can address specific issues encountered by organizations in integrating Dynamics 365 with their other Microsoft collaboration tools.

"There are a lot of factors that contribute to workflow and business process challenges, but without solid change leadership to marshal improvements, organizations risk creating additional new problems. That's why change management is a primary focus of Cyclotron in every client engagement. We understand the impacts of every choice made and work to steer energy companies towards actions that promote long-term organizational health," adds Mr. Bahl.

To ask a question or to learn more about Cyclotron's solutions for manufacturing organizations and hear some of our success stories, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Steve Ellson, Cyclotron, 1 415.851.3698, [email protected], https://www.cyclotron.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron