New Sorcero SciComms™ Suite Revolutionizes Scientific Communications and Publications with Medically-Tuned AI

The volume of biomedical literature continues to grow exponentially, with over 2 million new publications annually across more than 30,000 journals making literature monitoring a massive burden. Meanwhile, regulatory bodies increasingly mandate plain language summaries that meet health literacy needs of patients, yet only 13% of the population can understand typical "plain language" summaries available today.

Sorcero SciComms currently addresses these challenges with these integrated capabilities:

Plain Language Summarization: The generation of scientific content enables teams to create high-quality plain language summaries at scale with 6x greater readability than industry averages. The solution leverages medically-tuned AI to generate summaries that meet or exceed EMA and FDA readability standards, while ensuring complete scientific accuracy through rigorous validation that significantly reduces the risk of hallucinations to near zero levels.

Publication Intelligence: Provides comprehensive monitoring and analytics across the industry's largest repository of published literature. Teams can rapidly identify emerging scientific trends, notable authors and opinion leaders, publication volume, and frequency by journal type, evaluate competitive activity, and inform strategic publication planning by extracting evidence 8x faster than traditional methods.

Validation by Design: Sorcero SciComms' effectiveness has been validated by robust, peer-reviewed research. After developing the solution, Sorcero collaborated with academic and industry partners to evaluate its performance in real-world applications. A series of independent studies published in JAMIA Open confirmed that Sorcero's bespoke AI process delivers significant improvements over traditional methods¹:

Superior Readability: Plain language summaries created with Sorcero's AI were significantly easier to read than those written by medical writers alone across all standard readability metrics (p<0.01)¹

Dramatic Time Savings: The AI-assisted process saved medical writers more than 40% in time for creating plain language summaries while requiring less effort than unassisted writing¹

Higher Quality Output: Medical writers in a blinded study rated the quality of AI-assisted summaries higher than those created through traditional methods, and physicians preferred the AI-generated outputs for patient use¹

Improved Patient Access: The technology significantly increases the accessibility of scientific content, with research showing an increase in readability of medical literature from under 1% to 51% for both patients and providers²

Early adopters of Sorcero SciComms have reported significant operational improvements. Customers report that they have seen a 92% reduction in literature monitoring time and effort. Their teams have reduced time-to-draft for compliant PLS by up to 90% while enhancing readability metrics and maintaining complete scientific accuracy.

¹ Source: JAMIA Open, 2025, 8(2), ooaf023 https://doi.org/10.1093/jamiaopen/ooaf023

² Source: Research conducted in collaboration with UCB and Lumanity, as announced in Sorcero press release dated May 8, 2024

About Sorcero

Sorcero is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the life sciences industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative technology. By combining proprietary medically-tuned AI with the world's largest scientific data pool, Sorcero develops tools that transform how healthcare and life sciences organizations access, generate, and utilize business critical insights. Our innovation has been recognized by over two dozen awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 from Fortune, Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2025, and six foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: https://www.sorcero.com.

