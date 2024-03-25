New Special Virtual Event - Premiere of Episode 8: The Living Landscape of Mesa Prieta

Please join The Archaeological Conservancy for a Special Virtual Event on Thursday, March 28th at 5pm MDT on Zoom Webinar. The premiere of Episode 8: The Living Landscape of Mesa Prieta, featuring a spectacular virtual tour of two petroglyph sites in Northern New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join The Archaeological Conservancy for the premiere of our newest Virtual Tour, Episode 8: The Living Landscape of Mesa Prieta in northern New Mexico on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 5pm MDT. This film features two new petroglyph preserves that have been added to The Archaeological Conservancy's preservation efforts on Mesa Prieta. Our panel of speakers will include representatives from the Conservancy and from the Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project:

Matthew Martinez, Executive Director of Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project

Chester Liwosz, Project Archaeologist for the Mesa Prieta Petroglyph Project

April M. Brown, Southwest Regional Director

Mandy Woods, Southwest Regional Field Representative

Susan Bowdoin, Digital Outreach Coordinator

Register to join us for an exclusive discussion about the Cottonwood Archaeological Preserve and the Sagrada Jardin de Piedra Archaeological Preserves. We'll share what we know about the sites, talk about the preserves, and answer your questions! We look forward to sharing these special sites with all of you.

Step 1: Register to attend the Zoom webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Step 2: Watch the Virtual Site Visit video before attending the webinar.

Step 3: Attend the live Zoom Webinars event, or watch the livestream on our Facebook page.

This event is sponsored by The Archaeological Conservancy and is free to members of the Conservancy and the general public. It is made possible in part with the grant support from the New Mexico Humanities Council.

*Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this (publication/program) do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities or the New Mexico Humanities Council.

For more information, please visit us online and navigate to the Events tab: https://www.archaeologicalconservancy.org/

